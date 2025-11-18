Bringing Stamkos to play with Suzuki and Caufield: Grant McCagg’s idea

The Canadiens need help right now.

The infirmary is starting to overflow and, as a result, the line-up is not complete. The Canadiens would like to take another step forward in their rebuild, but they also need help to make it happen.

And that's why, at the moment, we're hearing that Kent Hughes could be close to a deal.

Among the names that are attracting attention is that of Steven Stamkos. We know that the veteran's contract ($8 million per year until the end of the 2028 season) isn't optimal… but we also know that the Preds will have to withhold salary if they want to make a deal.

To revitalize Stammer – who's struggling at the moment – Grant McCagg floated the idea on his podcast of pairing him with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the Canadiens' first line. And it makes you wonder if it makes sense.

Stamkos is no stranger to Martin St-Louis and Vincent Lecavalier, who are currently part of the Canadiens organization.

The three guys played together in Tampa Bay and have a great relationship. That could be one of the reasons why Stamkos might want to play for the Canadiens.

That said, it's true that adding Stamkos to the Canadiens' attack could be… interesting.

We're talking about an experienced player who knows how to score goals and can add offensive punch to the team's top-6. The Canadiens need to find a way to score more goals and get more shots on net, too…

But I find it hard to see how this would fit in with Kent Hughes' plan at the same time. It's a nice idea to acquire an old player like Stamkos… but we're not talking about Sidney Crosby either.

All in all, the idea intrigues me in a way, even if the contract scares me.

