Zachary Bolduc will replace Juraj Slafkovský on the first line tonight
Félix Forget
Tonight, the Canadiens are in Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. And with Kirby Dach now sidelined, the club has had to alter its lineup.

Joshua Roy, who was in Laval, has been recalled to take Dach's place.

Interestingly, Martin St-Louis took the opportunity to reshuffle his lines… and for the first time, the top line is affected.

Zachary Bolduc will take Juraj Slafkovský's place alongside Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki tonight.

As for Slaf, he'll be moving over to Oliver Kapanen's wing… and Ivan Demidov's.

More details to come…

