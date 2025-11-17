Zachary Bolduc will replace Juraj Slafkovský on the first line tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens are in Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. And with Kirby Dach now sidelined, the club has had to alter its lineup.

Joshua Roy, who was in Laval, has been recalled to take Dach's place.

Interestingly, Martin St-Louis took the opportunity to reshuffle his lines… and for the first time, the top line is affected.

Zachary Bolduc will take Juraj Slafkovský's place alongside Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki tonight.

As for Slaf, he'll be moving over to Oliver Kapanen's wing… and Ivan Demidov's.

A new winger for Suzuki and Caufield in Columbus : Caufield-Suzuki-Bolduc

Slafkovsky-Kapanen-Demidov

Roy-Evans-Anderson

Davidson-Veleno-Gallagher Matheson-Dobson

Struble-Hutson

Xhekaj-Carrier Dobes@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) November 18, 2025

More details to come…