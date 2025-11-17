Zach Werenski, who will be competing in the Olympics, sang the praises of Cole Caufield

Tonight, the Blue Jackets welcome the Canadiens to Columbus.

We'll have a chance to see Zach Werenski in action, who has established himself as one of the best players in the National League. He's one of the elite defensemen on the Bettman circuit, and that's because he finished in the top-3 last season for the Norris Trophy.

Yeah. We're talking about one hell of a hockey player.

Werenski, who will undoubtedly be part of the American squad at the Olympics, was also keen to praise… Cole Caufield before tonight's game.

Anthony Martineau caught up with him… and Werenski had this to say to the TVA Sports reporter:

Jack (Hughes) and Cole have different styles, but in terms of talent, it's a good comparison. Caufield is quite a player. He's scored 13 goals in 18 games and that's impressive. – Zach Werenski

Is Werenski sending a message to Bill Guerin? I'm posting the question just for fun…

I chatted for a few minutes with Zach Werenski this morning. According to him, Cole Caufield is in the same league as Jack Hughes, Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk. In short, he ranks Caufield among the cream of the American and world crop. https://t.co/Pq7a7riztA – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 17, 2025

Reminder: if the Olympic Games started tomorrow, Cole Caufield wouldn't be taking part. At least, that's what Pierre LeBrun said in the last few days.

But, clearly… the little forward's talent doesn't go unnoticed. The guys know how dangerous he can be on the ice, because he's got a knack for putting the puck in the net.

It seems that it's only the U.S. management that can't see it…

There's still time before the teams send out their official line-ups for the competition, and Caufield knows what he has to do between now and then. He needs to find a way to keep up his current pace and score goals… while being responsible in all three zones of the ice – which he has been since the start of the season.

All that to say, there's not much to fault in his game at the moment. And obviously, the U.S. players (or some of them) are aware of this, too.

Overtime

– Yep.

Canadiens vs Blue Jackets…

A pair of elite, offensive defensemen go head-to-head tonight… pic.twitter.com/R4FdIecs5Y – Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) November 17, 2025

– Habs win. 4-2!

What's your prediction for tonight's game? Log in to your Habs+ account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now! PARTICIPATE → https://t.co/SA4ULcgqbA#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/2ALPKx1Dn6 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 17, 2025

– Indeed.

Highest WAR on the PK from a forward this season via Evolving Hockey (min. 30 mins SH toi): 1. Quinton Byfield

2. Sam Carrick

3. Valeri Nichuchkin

4. Jake Evans

5. Jake Guentzel

6. Nick Foligno QB is such a sick player, contributes everywhere. pic.twitter.com/lwMxHCWxWh – Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) November 17, 2025

– Logical. You can't do that, Ja'Marr…

Ja'Marr Chase is suspended one game for spitting on Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/mMqa2r2dr0 – RDS (@RDSca) November 17, 2025

– Ah, no.