Hockey

Top-5: Spectacular free-for-all at MSG
Raphael Simard
Top-5: Spectacular free-for-all at MSG
Credit: X

Yesterday in the NHL, there were five games.

One was even played in Sweden (Preds-Penguins).

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Spectacular finish at MSG

The Red Wings were in New York to take on the Rangers.

Both clubs wore centennial jerseys. It's rare that neither team wears white for an NHL hockey game. It was a sight to behold.

And let's just say the end of the game didn't disappoint.

Mason Appleton “scored” into an empty net after the whistle, and Jonathan Quick didn't like it.

The benches emptied after the match.

Lucas Raymond scored the winning goal late in the game.

What patience!

2. A shutout and a first NHL win for Sergey Murashov

Early in the morning, on Quebec time, the Penguins and Predators crossed swords in Sweden.

In the end, it was the Penguins who came out on top, 4-0.

A first shutout and, more importantly, a first NHL victory for goaltender Sergey Murashov. He stopped all 21 pucks sent his way.

In Penguins history, he's the one who got his first shutout the fastest.

It took him two games.

The winning goal was scored by Parker Wotherspoon.

Erik Karlsson, in his native country, picked up an assist on the play.

Sidney Crosby delighted the fans and his parents with his third goal.

After the game, the guys caught up with Swedish star Peter Forsberg.

3. Four assists for Quinn Hughes on his return

The Canucks finally benefited from the return to action of Quinn Hughes, their best player, yesterday in Tampa Bay.

And let's just say, Hughes was no slouch in his return to action. He collected four assists in a 6-2 Canucks victory.

Tampa Bay had taken an early 2-0 lead, but it disappeared quite quickly.

Three goals in 1:40.

In addition to the captain, Jake DeBrusk also stood out, scoring a goal.

He has four in his last five games.

4. Avalanche still only one loss on the regular season

The best team in the NHL is undoubtedly the Colorado Avalanche.

Yesterday, against the New York Islanders, the Colorado club won again (4-1). In 19 games, they've lost just once in regulation time.

On his return to Colorado, Patrick Roy received a standing ovation.

The Islanders' only goal was scored by Emil Heineman.

It was also his birthday.

Brock Nelson scored the insurance goal against his former team.

It was a match between the NHL's youngest player (Matthew Schaefer) and its oldest (Brent Burns).

5. Kirill Kaprizov gives the Wild the win with less than 10 seconds left in overtime

The Wild and Golden Knights played a very close game.

The game was so close that it went into overtime and Kirill Kaprizov sealed the win with less than 10 seconds left.

Reilly Smith had created the tie early in the third period to force this overtime.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored another goal on the power play.

He joins Max Pacioretty in fifth place in Knights history for man-advantage goals.


Extension

– Alexis Lafrenière played his 400th NHL game.

– Hughes obviously leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Six games tonight.

(Credit: Google)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!