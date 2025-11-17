Top-5: Spectacular free-for-all at MSG

Yesterday in the NHL, there were five games.

One was even played in Sweden (Preds-Penguins).

Here are the results and highlights:

Sunday's slate ended with the @Avalanche becoming the first team this season to reach 30 points (13-1-5, 31 points).#NHLStats: https://t.co/kyMbJuUVj6 pic.twitter.com/RNIlXUkXub – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 17, 2025

1. Spectacular finish at MSG

The Red Wings were in New York to take on the Rangers.

Both clubs wore centennial jerseys. It's rare that neither team wears white for an NHL hockey game. It was a sight to behold.

Absolute scenes at MSG tonight with the Centennial Jersey match up #HockeyPorn pic.twitter.com/FlqKs975Ug – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 17, 2025

And let's just say the end of the game didn't disappoint.

Mason Appleton “scored” into an empty net after the whistle, and Jonathan Quick didn't like it.

The benches emptied after the match.

APPLETON SHOT THE PUCK INTO THE NET AFTER THE FINAL HORN, QUICK WENT AFTER HIM AND THEN EVERYONE GOT INTO IT ON THE ICE pic.twitter.com/SuekOcboxt – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 17, 2025

Lucas Raymond scored the winning goal late in the game.

What patience!

Lucas Raymond with the patience for the go-ahead goal pic.twitter.com/GWqpXr5phX – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2025

2. A shutout and a first NHL win for Sergey Murashov

Early in the morning, on Quebec time, the Penguins and Predators crossed swords in Sweden.

In the end, it was the Penguins who came out on top, 4-0.

A first shutout and, more importantly, a first NHL victory for goaltender Sergey Murashov. He stopped all 21 pucks sent his way.

First NHL win

First NHL shutout Huge stick taps to Sergei Murashov on this incredible accomplishment! #NHLGlobalSeries pic.twitter.com/wNVZH4I92B – NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2025

In Penguins history, he's the one who got his first shutout the fastest.

It took him two games.

Sergei Murashov made Penguins HISTORY today just 2 games into his NHL career pic.twitter.com/Dw6aytupVz – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 16, 2025

The winning goal was scored by Parker Wotherspoon.

Erik Karlsson, in his native country, picked up an assist on the play.

PITTSBURGH'S ON THE BOARD FIRST Parker Wotherspoon's shot has eyes, and Erik Karlsson picks up the assist in his home country! #NHLGlobalSeries : NHL Network

: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/yGoXt4OgDc – NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2025

Sidney Crosby delighted the fans and his parents with his third goal.

WATCH: Crosby delights Swedish fans… and his dad. pic.twitter.com/YczWpGOlw1 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 16, 2025

After the game, the guys caught up with Swedish star Peter Forsberg.

The guys caught up with Swedish great Peter Forsberg post-game. pic.twitter.com/1TZ3ReMsMU – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 16, 2025

3. Four assists for Quinn Hughes on his return

The Canucks finally benefited from the return to action of Quinn Hughes, their best player, yesterday in Tampa Bay.

And let's just say, Hughes was no slouch in his return to action. He collected four assists in a 6-2 Canucks victory.

Hughes helpers Captain Quinn returns to the lineup and dishes out 4 assists in the win! pic.twitter.com/OSNN9rlsCI – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 17, 2025

Tampa Bay had taken an early 2-0 lead, but it disappeared quite quickly.

Three goals in 1:40.

THE CANUCKS SCORE 3 GOALS IN 1:40 AND THE CROWD IN TAMPA IS STUNNED pic.twitter.com/9K6jF9g3Ib – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 17, 2025

In addition to the captain, Jake DeBrusk also stood out, scoring a goal.

He has four in his last five games.

Jake DeBrusk has 4 goals in his last 5 games. #Canucks – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 16, 2025

4. Avalanche still only one loss on the regular season

The best team in the NHL is undoubtedly the Colorado Avalanche.

Yesterday, against the New York Islanders, the Colorado club won again (4-1). In 19 games, they've lost just once in regulation time.

On his return to Colorado, Patrick Roy received a standing ovation.

Avs legend Patrick Roy gets a standing ovation in Colorado pic.twitter.com/FG0XDTJxKM – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2025

The Islanders' only goal was scored by Emil Heineman.

It was also his birthday.

Brock Nelson scored the insurance goal against his former team.

Brock Nelson buries one against his former team pic.twitter.com/A23FgPwhWH – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2025

It was a match between the NHL's youngest player (Matthew Schaefer) and its oldest (Brent Burns).

The NHL's youngest player, Matthew Schaefer, faces the oldest, Brent Burns : Islanders Avalanche LIVE on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/WHUgyurI3Y – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2025

5. Kirill Kaprizov gives the Wild the win with less than 10 seconds left in overtime

The Wild and Golden Knights played a very close game.

The game was so close that it went into overtime and Kirill Kaprizov sealed the win with less than 10 seconds left.

NUMBER 97 WITH 9.7 SECONDS LEFT IN OT!!! pic.twitter.com/VyAbm5e3ly – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 17, 2025

Reilly Smith had created the tie early in the third period to force this overtime.

Reilly Smith PPG! Rips it top shelf, and he even celebrates this time. 2-2 pic.twitter.com/Cumq9FtXI6 – Hannah Kirkell (@h_kirk6) November 17, 2025

Pavel Dorofeyev scored another goal on the power play.

He joins Max Pacioretty in fifth place in Knights history for man-advantage goals.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 22nd career power-play goal and tied Max Pacioretty for the fifth most in @GoldenKnights history. #NHLStats Tune in (@Sportsnet), : https://t.co/dT3 4F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/qZA7bg0Kul – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 17, 2025

– Alexis Lafrenière played his 400th NHL game.

Game no. 4⃣0⃣0⃣ in the books for Laf! pic.twitter.com/B9K7SvFFxV – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 17, 2025

– Hughes obviously leads the charge.

– Six games tonight.