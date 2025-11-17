The Canadiens must recreate the Alexandre Carrier effect, as in 2024

The Canadiens are in a bad way. You know it, I know it, Kent Hughes knows it, Jeff Gorton knows it – everyone knows it

The job of Martin St-Louis and the players, at this point, will be to organize themselves to win hockey games with the resources available to the coach.

Will that be enough? For the moment, he doesn't have much choice but to go with what he's got.

And Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton's job, in the meantime, will be to see which players can be added to the active line-up to help the guys on the floor.

Logically, there are two solutions:

Look internally (i.e., to Laval)

Look externally (via a transaction, for example)

Internally, the Habs aren't overflowing with solutions. Jared Davidson and Joshua Roy have already been recalled to replace the fallen Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach.

As much as the Habs want to roll with only 20 healthy guys, it's still questionable whether another recall would make sense.

Adam Engstrom, Jacob Fowler, Alex Belzile, Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj: the club can go in many directions… but I don't know if any of them would really change the game.

Actually, no: the Unicorn could be a game-changer. I can feel it.

Florian Xhekaj and Jan Jenik were chuckin' em pic.twitter.com/lBE8KYPhW5 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 1, 2025

Logically, it's by going outside that the Canadiens could try to recreate the magic of Alexandre Carrier's arrival in town 11 months ago.

The Québécois proved that it doesn't always take the arrival of a star to change everything. His arrival from Nashville changed many things in December 2024.

The Carrier effect last year really benefited the team. It wasn't a blockbuster, but it changed the season in a way. That's what it takes in the forwards. I can't wait to see the wizard surprise us again. – Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) November 16, 2025

Will Kent Hughes again be able to pick up a player who could have a similar effect? Whether it's a defenseman or a center, a breath of fresh air couldn't hurt.

The answer… eventually.

