Ryan Yarbrough is back with the Yankees

Among other things, the New York Yankees will be concentrating on the mound this winter after a disappointing season in which injuries played a major role on the mound.

In fact, according to FanSided's Robert Murray, the Bombers are bringing back veteran pitcher Ryan Yarbrough for the 2026 campaign, with both parties agreeing to a one-year deal. The left-hander joined the Yankees last March on a one-year contract worth $2 million.

Source confirms: Free agent LHP Ryan Yarbrough in agreement with Yankees on one-year deal, pending physical. First: @ByRobertMurray – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 17, 2025

The 33-year-old had been drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round of the 2014 auction, and played three seasons in their minor league system before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. Since leaving Tampa in 2022, he has pitched for the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays before landing in the Bronx.

In the 2025 campaign, Yarbrough posted an earned-run average of 4.36 in 64 innings pitched over 19 outings (8 as a starter), with his June oblique injury slowing him down considerably.

While not the sexiest signing in the world, a return to New York makes sense, as the Yankees' relief bullpen is mostly made up of right-handed pitchers, with the exception of Tim Hill. Not to mention the fact that Yarby will be able to act as starting pitcher early in the season, filling in for some of the absences of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt. All at low cost.

The Yankees' shopping spree is certainly not over, but this is a step in the right direction. However, general manager Brian Cashman still has his work cut out for him.

This content was created with the help of AI.