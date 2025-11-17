Rumor mill: Three names formerly linked to the Habs that are currently the talk of the town

Jonathan Marchessault is in the second year (of five) of his contract with the Predators, which pays him $5.5 million per season.

The problem?

Right now, the Québécois isn't producing up to expectations. Marchessault has four goals and six points in 17 games this season… and now his name is back in the trade rumour mill.

This isn't the first time we've heard Marchessault mentioned as a guy who could move at some point.

And according to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), clubs are calling for his services right now. Barry Trotz should be able to find a partner to dance with, even if the player's salary isn't superb.

But with the salary cap set to rise over the next few years, Marchessault's contract becomes a little less onerous.

And that's what could help the Preds trade him anyway quickly. I wonder where he'd like to play, though… because it always seems a bit complicated with Jonathan Marchessault.

Tage Thompson is in Buffalo to stay (at least for now)

Once again, the Sabres' season is a… disaster.

The club isn't capable of winning, and that's nothing new. And now, as usual, we're hearing a thousand and one rumours about the players over there.

The guy who's being targeted the most is Tage Thompson.But Elliotte Friedman was keen to dampen the spirits of those hoping to see him traded: right now, the Sabres aren't interested in sending him anywhere else.

And Thompson, somewhat surprisingly, seems to be fine in Buffalo too.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Tage Thompson: As it stands right now I don't think there's anything with Thompson; I know there were some rumours; things can always change, but…I don't think there's anything to that – 32 Thoughts (11/14) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 17, 2025

The problem with that is that Thompson is wasting the best years of his career with a club that is so bad.

But hey.

If he's comfortable with the situation, that's his choice. And if the Sabres don't want to trade him, that complicates things a bit too…

Brayden Schenn with the Habs: a subject that refuses to die

Things aren't going well in St. Louis. As in Buffalo, in a way.

It's not for nothing, after all, that there are rumors surrounding the club's best players. And with the Canadiens' forwards injured, it's natural to look at the Blues and think they might want to do a deal with the Canadiens.

We've heard a lot about Brayden Schenn in recent weeks. And the guys on the Radar podcast wondered if it could work, a match between Schenn and the Habs.

Brayden Schenn in Montreal… a possibility? pic.twitter.com/gR8oEpQWT4 – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) November 17, 2025

What's interesting is that all three of these guys' names have been linked to the Habs in the past.

And even today, it doesn't look like that's going to change. The Canadiens need help and a guy like Marchessault, Thompson or Schenn could be interesting for Kent Hughes in a certain sense…

