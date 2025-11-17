Red Sox must sign Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman

The weather is good and the sky is blue for the Boston Red Sox.

No, the 2025 season didn't end as hoped. However, a wind of hope filled with optimism is blowing over the capital of Massachusetts, sports-wise.

Indeed, the organization's youngsters seem well on their way to fulfilling the promise vested in them. They're a sight to behold, starting with Roman Anthony, who finished third in the voting for AHL Rookie of the Year.

In the midst of the free agent season, fans and experts alike are sensing that a big move is afoot in Boston and could happen at any moment. According to Jon Morosi, the only question is whether this big move will be Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso?

“I believe the Red Sox are the strongest contender of anyone to take Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets.” – @jonmorosi It shouldn't be an either or with Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso. This team needs both. FIGURE IT OUT.pic.twitter.com/OkVD7cg9AO – Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 17, 2025

Ideally both, but one is enough

It would be audacious to see the Red Sox come to an agreement with Alex Bregman AND Pete Alonso. Note that one is always allowed to dream. However, regardless of whether they manage to acquire one of the two, the Sox would be in a car.

If Bregman were to return, the team would bring home an elite third baseman capable of delivering several more good seasons on both defense and offense, stabilizing the Boston infield for a long time to come. The Bregman-Story pair was a sight to behold in 2025, and will be just as much in 2026, that's for sure.

If, for his part, Pete Alonso were to decide to drop his bags in America's East Division, he would instantly offer power, poise and stability on the first cushion. As we mentioned earlier, Alonso has played in all 324 of his team's games over the past two seasons. A player who can stay healthy and powerful is worth his weight in gold. How nice it would be to see Pete Alonso at the plate at Fenway Park to face the green monster! The team's fans must be salivating at the thought.

Enabling the acquisition of a pitcher

The Red Sox are also in dire need of a starting pitcher for 2026. Only time will tell whether this addition to the roster will be made through free agents or transactions.

The signing of Pete Alonso, for example, would allow the club to use Triston Casas' name as a bargaining chip in a trade for a dominant pitcher to back up Garrett Crochet. Is it just me, or would Sandy Alcantara fit in well in Boston?

In the past, the team's senior management wasn't afraid to trade a big prospect in Kyle Teel to acquire Hook. Would they be tempted to do so again this year? Signing Bregman or Alonso would make it easier.

This content was created with the help of AI.