Marc Del Gaizo recalled by the Canadiens
Since the Canadiens are going on the road, the club chose to arrive in Columbus with at least one healthy extra.

The result? As on previous trips, Marc Del Gaizo has been recalled by the Canadiens. The defenseman will join the club on the road, as announced by the club.

No surprises here.

Logically, if everyone's healthy, you'd think Del Gaizo wouldn't play. But since Jayden Struble didn't practice (injury) yesterday… we wonder.

Details to come…

