Kyle Tucker: several experts send him to the Dodgers

Kyle Tucker is one of the biggest fish available in the sea of free agents this winter. And one Major League Baseball team is known for its excellent sports fishing.

We're talking, of course, about the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-time World Series champions. And they have strong ties to Tucker, with CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson and Dayn Perry, among others, and ESPN's Alden Gonzalez sending the star outfielder to Los Angeles this off-season.

Gonzalez added that the Dodgers aren't interested in giving Tucker a contract of ten years or more, but could give him a shorter pact with a higher annual value.

This makes sense since the Dodgers are in need of an outfielder, having vastly underperformed in the outfield last season. We salute Teoscar Hernandez in passing. Tucker would be the perfect solution, having played in the last four All-Star Games while hitting twenty or more long balls in the last five seasons.

The 28-year-old hit 22 home runs and won a Silver Baton last season, while playing through a hand injury for part of the campaign. He still posted an OPS of .841 in a difficult year, and will surely demand a high price.

As we know, though, money won't be an issue for the Dodgers, and if their offer is close to those of other suitors, it's logical to think that Tucker will end up in Los Angeles.

Although this would probably prevent Mookie Betts from returning to right field and thus reduce his workload, Tucker's potential arrival with the California outfit would add an extra dimension to an already more than solid line-up.

A first treble since the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000 would certainly be on the cards.

