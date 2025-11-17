Josh Naylor signs five-year contract with Seattle

The free agent market has been open for a few days now, and now the first major free agent has decided to put pen to paper on the terms of a Major League contract.

Who is he? The Canadiens' Josh Naylor.

The first-rounder has agreed to a five-year contract to spend the next few seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

That's where he finished the 2025 season, and he clearly enjoyed his time there.

BREAKING: First baseman Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The first major free agent to sign this winter goes back to Seattle, where he was beloved after joining the Mariners in a deadline trade. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2025

Since the organization liked him, he liked playing there, he was a leader in the locker room, the club needed offense and he's not the most expensive guy in the world, seeing him back in Seattle isn't a huge surprise, in the grand scheme of things.

Good for the Mariners, then.

Guys who only play one position (first base) like Pete Alonso now have one less team to go to for leverage in their negotiations.

I don't know how much money the Mariners would have put out for Alonso… but hey.

Speaking of Alonso, it's worth noting that if he does leave New York, there's a growing sense that the Boston Red Sox would be aggressive in luring him to town.

Will it work? To be seen.

MLB Senior Writer Mark @Feinsand‘s case for why the Red Sox would be a fit for Pete Alonso: “Boston shed a huge salary with last season's trade of Rafael Devers, and with Alex Bregman back on the free-agent market, the Red Sox have ample room on the payroll for another star (or… pic.twitter.com/iXoNA0BkvT – Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 17, 2025

PMLB

The Mariners have also acquired pitcher Robinson Ortiz.

TRADE: The Mariners announce that they've acquired left-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz from the Dodgers in exchange for Minor League right-hander Tyler Gough. – Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) November 17, 2025

Emilio Pagan in demand.

After a strong year as the #Reds‘ closer, Emilio Pagan is getting a lot of free agent buzz:https://t.co/35jsTxnv3z pic.twitter.com/TJRjLLkNQj – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 17, 2025

A street named after C.C. Sabathia.

Witnessing my name go up on the very streets I grew up on is a feeling that can't be described. Vallejo, CA “The Crest” is and will always be home. Grateful for the honor to be remembered in this way at a place that shaped me since day one pic.twitter.com/HWcN2YU6VJ – CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) November 16, 2025

Josh Hader should be ready for the 2026 season.

#Astros closer Josh Hader has resumed throwing and is expected to be ready for the Opening Day roster:https://t.co/XpQ6qbQJSo pic.twitter.com/KPsTdsFmeD – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 17, 2025

