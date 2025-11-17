Baseball

Josh Naylor signs five-year contract with Seattle
Charles-Alexis Brisebois


The free agent market has been open for a few days now, and now the first major free agent has decided to put pen to paper on the terms of a Major League contract.

Who is he? The Canadiens' Josh Naylor.

The first-rounder has agreed to a five-year contract to spend the next few seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

That's where he finished the 2025 season, and he clearly enjoyed his time there.

Since the organization liked him, he liked playing there, he was a leader in the locker room, the club needed offense and he's not the most expensive guy in the world, seeing him back in Seattle isn't a huge surprise, in the grand scheme of things.

Good for the Mariners, then.

Guys who only play one position (first base) like Pete Alonso now have one less team to go to for leverage in their negotiations.

I don't know how much money the Mariners would have put out for Alonso… but hey.

Speaking of Alonso, it's worth noting that if he does leave New York, there's a growing sense that the Boston Red Sox would be aggressive in luring him to town.

Will it work? To be seen.

PMLB
  • The Mariners have also acquired pitcher Robinson Ortiz.

  • Emilio Pagan in demand.

  • A street named after C.C. Sabathia.

  • Josh Hader should be ready for the 2026 season.

This content was created with the help of AI.

