John Beecher in the waivers: Kent Hughes must (absolutely) consider claiming him

The Canadiens don't have the greatest depth at center.

Alex Newhook's injury hurt there… and Kirby Dach's too.

Even though the big right-hander had been playing mostly on the wing since the start of the season, losing him for at least four weeks isn't ideal. That said, there may be one guy in particular who could help the club right now…

Today, the Bruins placed John Beecher on the waivers. We're talking about a 24-year-old former first-round pick (2019) who never really blossomed in the National League. He's known for his physical play and intensity on the ice.

At 6'3 and 220 lbs, he's got the physicality to interest a club like the Habs, who are looking for solutions to reduce their churn.

And at 54.6% efficiency in the face-off circle this season, Beecher has what it takes to help the Habs in a depth role. Especially with all the injured centers out there right now…

Would Beecher arrive in Montreal as a true savior? Of course not.

We're talking about a guy with just one goal (and one point) in six games this season, and a total of 22 points in 136 games in the National League.

But, the risk wouldn't be huge because the player's contract runs out at the end of the campaign… and his annual fee is $900,000. Again, this could be an interesting gamble if he doesn't cost much and his contract doesn't hurt in the long run.

I wouldn't be surprised to see a move like this happen (even if it's not exactly an Alexandre Carrier-style move).

Because the opportunity is still intriguing. That said, I also have a feeling that Bleecher might no longer be around for the Canadiens' speaking rights…

Elliotte Friedman on center John Beecher on the waiver wire today : Montreal is looking for a center and I don't think I would be surprised if Vancouver checked in on him. – Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) November 17, 2025

