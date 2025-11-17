Jack Hughes: the Devils thought they’d lost him for the season

Jack Hughes is the Devils' most important player.

And when he's not in the line-up, the Devils are far less dominant. And over the past few years, he's missed some games.

Once again this season, he'll miss a few months of activity. This time, his injury is not related to an injury on the ice, but to an accident in the kitchen. The Devils' star will miss two months due to a hand injury: he cut himself during a team dinner.

Ouch…

But, as Elliotte Friedman reported on his 32 thoughts podcast, the injury is less serious than first thought. New Jersey believed he would miss the rest of the season.

The original belief when the news broke was that Jack Hughes would miss the Olympics and potentially the rest of the season, per Elliotte Friedman. Jeez, could've been a lot worse for NJ. – PuckEmpire (@puckempire) November 17, 2025

The fact that he'll miss eight weeks and should be back before the Olympics is good news, then.

He might even make it to the Olympics in Milan for the US. I don't know if the nation will dare include him in its lineup if he hasn't played a game before the event, but we'll see.

One thing's for sure: if he were healthy, he'd be in the line-up.

In 17 games this season, 86 has 10 goals and 10 assists.

New Jersey is currently in first place in the Metropolitan Section. Knowing that their best player is having a great season is great news for the playoff race.

Overtime

– Two big games since his return.

Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) has factored on all three of the @Canucks goals tonight and has recorded at least three points in each of his past three games. #NHLStats Tune in : https://t.co/dT3 4F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/KtgG0ko5Tm – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 18, 2025

– To be continued.

His case is reminiscent of Josh Naylor's. https ://t.co/JfscwcRUAI – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 18, 2025

– Great story.