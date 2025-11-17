Goalkeepers: three CH prospects among the NCAA elite this season

At the moment, the Canadiens are in a precarious situation in front of the net. Samuel Montembeault isn't having a great season, and Jakub Dobes, who started strongly, has been struggling for the past few games.

No, it's not ideal.

The good news, however, is that beyond the big club, things are going well for the organization's other goalkeepers. Jacob Fowler, for example, is really dominant in the AHL… and he's playing like a guy who wants to be called back.

But in the NCAA, too, the club has prospects in front of the net who dominate. In fact, when you look at the U.S. college circuit leaders in efficiency rate, you'll find three Habs prospects in the top-5.

We're talking about Emmett Croteau (1st), Alexis Cournoyer (2nd) and Quentin Miller (5th).

It's a small sample, but three of the Habs' goaltending prospects are in the NCAA's top-5 for efficiency rate. Remember that Alexis Cournoyer and Quentin Miller are first-year players. I wrote about this 2 weeks ago https://t.co/nqme0O1Sqv pic.twitter.com/i1vJT8hFEm – Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) November 17, 2025

It's important to point out that the sample is pretty thin, obviously. Croteau and Cournoyer haven't exactly played a ton of games… but even so, they're solid when they're in front of their own net.

As for Miller, he's had a good workload so far. In his case, the numbers are more significant.

We know that these three guys aren't necessarily the biggest names in the club's bank of prospects. That said, we also know that the development of goalkeepers is often quite unpredictable.

And right now, with the performances of the three guys, it's logical to wonder whether they could eventually be part of the Habs' future plans. But given that the Habs' current goaltenders are on a tear, it's encouraging to see other goaltenders in the organization making a name for themselves for the right reasons.

