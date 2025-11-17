Hockey

Flames’ interest in Kirby Dach: clues not to be overlooked
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Did the Calgary Flames have any interest in Kirby Dach before he was injured in the last few days? Let's say the question arises, given the circumstances.

What circumstances?

Nicolas Cloutier has written an excellent article (which I recommend you read on the TVA Sports website) on the impact of Dach's injury on the player, but also on the club.

And in the “weak position” section of his text, there are several clues that lead us to believe that the journalist didn't want to take the step of linking Kirby Dach to the Flames… but that there's something to investigate.

What clues?

  • Cloutier mentions that Dach's new lease on life gave his GM options.
  • The journalist recalled that Dach, an Albertan, played well on Saturday in front of the Flames' chief scout.
  • He also says that Dach was an ace up Kent Hughes' sleeve, before getting injured.
  • It also says that Dach, like Emil Heineman recently, could have been part of a jackpot for a team that operates a reset. Such is the case with the Flames.

Of course, we know that Kent Hughes was looking for a #2 center before he saw Kirby Dach injured. And the Flames employ a certain Nazem Kadri, who is linked to the Canadiens.

So we ask: could Dach's injury (which sends the plan to think about trading him into limbo, as we understand from Nicolas Cloutier's text) prevent the Habs from moving for Kadri in a buyer's market?

Obviously, other options are potentially on the table when it comes to picking up Kadri. But clearly, Dach is a game-changer because he has an interesting profile. He won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2028…

We knew that the Canadiens' injuries had affected Kent Hughes' work. But that's obviously truer than ever.


