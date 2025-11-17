Flames’ interest in Kirby Dach: clues not to be overlooked

Did the Calgary Flames have any interest in Kirby Dach before he was injured in the last few days? Let's say the question arises, given the circumstances.

What circumstances?

Nicolas Cloutier has written an excellent article (which I recommend you read on the TVA Sports website) on the impact of Dach's injury on the player, but also on the club.

Kirby Dach had had a kind of awakening after his last knee injury. His knee was better, but so was his head. And then the hockey gods stabbed him in the heart. What next? Chronicle. https://t.co/dcsiLNFb8S – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 17, 2025

And in the “weak position” section of his text, there are several clues that lead us to believe that the journalist didn't want to take the step of linking Kirby Dach to the Flames… but that there's something to investigate.

What clues?

Cloutier mentions that Dach's new lease on life gave his GM options.

The journalist recalled that Dach, an Albertan, played well on Saturday in front of the Flames' chief scout.

He also says that Dach was an ace up Kent Hughes' sleeve, before getting injured.

It also says that Dach, like Emil Heineman recently, could have been part of a jackpot for a team that operates a reset. Such is the case with the Flames.

Of course, we know that Kent Hughes was looking for a #2 center before he saw Kirby Dach injured. And the Flames employ a certain Nazem Kadri, who is linked to the Canadiens.

So we ask: could Dach's injury (which sends the plan to think about trading him into limbo, as we understand from Nicolas Cloutier's text) prevent the Habs from moving for Kadri in a buyer's market?

David Pagnotta: The buyer's market seems to be a little bit more robust than from a seller's side of things, because you've got so many teams that are still part of the mix – Inside Sports (11/14) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 17, 2025

Obviously, other options are potentially on the table when it comes to picking up Kadri. But clearly, Dach is a game-changer because he has an interesting profile. He won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2028…

We knew that the Canadiens' injuries had affected Kent Hughes' work. But that's obviously truer than ever.

– Yes.

New York badly needed the pitcher's versatility. https://t.co/NhZ6FbHORQ – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 17, 2025

– Read more.

Lou Lamoriello on exit as Islanders GM, transitioning to a new role: ‘It's all positive'.

Latest for@TheAthletic, my chat with the HHOF executive adjusting to his new reality https://t.co/PYvzN5t7E1 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 17, 2025

– Charlie McAvoy injured again.

Charlie McAvoy out for tonight. He's seeing doctors today, but no definitive update. Doesn't sound like he's going to be back anytime soon. Pending roster move with Johnny Beecher, which is why he was held off the ice for morning skate today – Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 17, 2025

– Great news.

Mark your calendars! La Victoire de Montréal will play a game at the Bell Centre on December 27. pic.twitter.com/nxceLdXf1W – RDS (@RDSca) November 17, 2025

– Jet Greaves will face the Habs tonight.

– Drew Doughty: a few weeks out.