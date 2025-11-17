Five former Habs players who could really help out right now in Montreal

There are some former Canadiens players who are doing really well in the NHL right now.

And five of them could prove really useful to the Habs at the time of writing. Because with the Habs currently injured and some of the guys not producing, there are starting to be some big holes in Martin St-Louis' line-up.

We can start with Sean Monahan, who left in 2024 via the trade market. And God knows, the Habs have been looking for a center who can play from the top-6 ever since…

For sure, Monahan could help the Canadiens right now. The team's center depth is greatly affected and we know how good he was in his veteran role in Montreal.

Mony on the 2nd line with Ivan Demidov, it seems to me, would be interesting…

Sean Monahan – Columbus Blue Jackets (2) pic.twitter.com/alDZnSNAEN – NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) November 11, 2025

Monahan is currently on a 41-point pace this season, and while that's not ultra-spectacular, it's still a pretty respectable output.

But that's nothing compared to who's playing in Philly right now…

Christian Dvorak

Are you sitting comfortably?

If he can keep up the pace, Christian Dvorak will finish the season with a total of… 59 points. No, this is no joke.

D-Vo bet on himself by signing a one-season contract with the Flyers. He scored six goals and seven assists in 18 games with the Flyers, and has rediscovered the offensive game he had in junior.

The Habs could use him because, like Monahan, he played center and won his face-offs.

And let's not forget that Dvorak has become really important to the Canadiens in the power play over the years. The Habs rank 16th in the entire National League for PK efficiency since the start of the campaign…

Christian Dvorak is on hat trick watch! pic.twitter.com/lK3HyixZVh – NHL (@NHL) November 15, 2025

Emil Heineman and Joel Armia

I put these two guys in the same category because the Canadiens, since the start of the season, have had trouble trusting their wingers who play on the bottom-6.

I'm thinking in particular of Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson, who aren't contributing much right now on the ice.

Gally isn't moving forward, Andy isn't completing his plays and scoring chances…

Heineman has (like Dvorak) 13 points in 18 games this season and already has nine goals in 19 games. He would be (by far) the Habs' second-highest scorer and is really blossoming into an excellent player on Long Island.

As for Armia, he's on a 35-point pace, but that's not all either. He brought stability to the short-handed game, and Martin St-Louis was able to trust him by giving him defensive assignments.

You can't do that with Gallagher or Anderson…

Brendan Gallagher still looking for his 1st goal of the season. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 16, 2025

Alexander Romanov

Let's end this with a defenseman: Alexander Romanov.

Right now, Romanov would help the Canadiens on several levels. It would allow the team to take its time with Arber Xhekaj, who has lost his mojo… and it would allow the Habs to have a good defensive defenseman in the absence of Kaiden Guhle, who is injured and will have to miss several more weeks of activity.

Ah, and let's just say his more physical side wouldn't hurt either…

2 hits for the price of 1 for Alex Romanov on this one pic.twitter.com/D9TSAwsyVE – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 17, 2025

Of course, it's easy to say that these players would be helping the Canadiens today, even if they're no longer in Montreal.

But it's still a fact when you look at the Habs' current roster and the team's recent failures in certain areas. That said, which of these five players would you like to see playing for the Canadiens right now?

Overtime

– Congratulations.

We were truly honoured to be present at the Hockey for Cancer game in Hartford last Saturday, when Kevin Dineen dropped the ceremonial puck with his son Will. Thanks to the Wolf Pack for including us in this moment. We were truly… pic.twitter.com/CfRgm7LVZx – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 17, 2025

– Yes.

Hoping for a big game from Habs captain Nick Suzuki tonight pic.twitter.com/bHt4uaAfcM – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 17, 2025

– The list gets thinner.

Here's a look at notable 2026 UFA's left after Adrian Kempe's new contract extension pic.twitter.com/7UPq7i80Vv – BarDown (@BarDown) November 17, 2025

– News in MLB.