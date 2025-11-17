Despite a comeback in third, habs escape in shootout

The Canadiens are currently running out of steam.

Tonight, against the Blue Jackets, they want to put an end to a three-game losing streak.

Here are the line-ups:

#CBJ warmup lines vs. Montreal. Chinakhov-Monahan-Johnson

Voronkov-Fantilli-Marchenko

Sillinger-Coyle-Olivier

ZAR-Lundestrom-Wood Werenski-Provorov

Mateychuk-Severson

Christiansen-Fabbro Greaves (starter)

Merzlikins Top-line Chinakhov

Xhekaj vs. Olivier?

The game got off to a bad start for Martin St-Louis' team.

Zach Werenski had all the time in the world to score the game's first goal.

In the second period, the new second line of Juraj Slafkovsky, who was the team's most-used forward in the first, Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen came into their own.

The Finn completed the play of his linemates and Mike Matheson.

He's on track to score 30 goals in his rookie season.

But before the period ended, Columbus scored twice.

First, Adam Fantilli took advantage of Joshua Roy's sloppy play to score his team's second.

FANTILLI TAKES BACK THE LEAD!

And on the powerplay, Dmitri Voronkov doubled the lead.

BIG BOSS DELIVERS

The Canadiens had a much better third period, scoring two goals to force overtime.

Lane Hutson took charge in this period.

On Josh Anderson's goal to cut the deficit to one, he did everything he could to find a shooting line.

Andy knows how to score in Columbus

And late in the period, with Jakub Dobes on the bench, Hutson scored from the point.

Overtime in Ohio.

Despite total Habs domination in overtime, Jet Greaves wouldn't give in.

We needed the shootout, then.

Kent Johnson GOAL

Nick Suzuki STOP

Adam Fantilli STOP

Cole Caufield GOAL

Kirill Marchenko GOAL

Ivan Demidov STOP

Final score: 4-3 Columbus.

Fourth consecutive defeat for Martin St-Louis' team.

Montreal will not play tomorrow. Next game is Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Extended

– He had an excellent game.

Juraj Slafkovsky is back on the Habs 1st line with Nick Suzuki & Cole Caufield

– He almost scored his first NHL goal.

Quality chance for Jared Davidson:

– Surprising, though.

Zachary Bolduc is the most-used forward after two periods: 11:30. Followed by Kapanen at 11:14.

– You never get used to it.

– Not easy for Cole Caufield today.