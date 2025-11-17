Hockey

Despite a comeback in third, habs escape in shootout
Raphael Simard
Despite a comeback in third, habs escape in shootout
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens are currently running out of steam.

Tonight, against the Blue Jackets, they want to put an end to a three-game losing streak.

Here are the line-ups:

The game got off to a bad start for Martin St-Louis' team.

Zach Werenski had all the time in the world to score the game's first goal.

In the second period, the new second line of Juraj Slafkovsky, who was the team's most-used forward in the first, Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen came into their own.

The Finn completed the play of his linemates and Mike Matheson.

He's on track to score 30 goals in his rookie season.

But before the period ended, Columbus scored twice.

First, Adam Fantilli took advantage of Joshua Roy's sloppy play to score his team's second.

And on the powerplay, Dmitri Voronkov doubled the lead.

The Canadiens had a much better third period, scoring two goals to force overtime.

Lane Hutson took charge in this period.

On Josh Anderson's goal to cut the deficit to one, he did everything he could to find a shooting line.

And late in the period, with Jakub Dobes on the bench, Hutson scored from the point.

Overtime in Ohio.

Despite total Habs domination in overtime, Jet Greaves wouldn't give in.

We needed the shootout, then.

Kent Johnson GOAL

Nick Suzuki STOP

Adam Fantilli STOP

Cole Caufield GOAL

Kirill Marchenko GOAL

Ivan Demidov STOP

Final score: 4-3 Columbus.

Fourth consecutive defeat for Martin St-Louis' team.

Montreal will not play tomorrow. Next game is Thursday against the Washington Capitals.


Extended

– He had an excellent game.

– He almost scored his first NHL goal.

– Surprising, though.

– You never get used to it.

– Not easy for Cole Caufield today.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!