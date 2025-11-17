Despite a comeback in third, habs escape in shootout

The Canadiens are currently running out of steam.
Tonight, against the Blue Jackets, they want to put an end to a three-game losing streak.
Here are the line-ups:
Tonight's lineup
Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/G2vI39NzXv
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2025
#CBJ warmup lines vs. Montreal.
Chinakhov-Monahan-Johnson
Voronkov-Fantilli-Marchenko
Sillinger-Coyle-Olivier
ZAR-Lundestrom-Wood
Werenski-Provorov
Mateychuk-Severson
Christiansen-Fabbro
Greaves (starter)
Merzlikins
Top-line Chinakhov
Xhekaj vs. Olivier?
– Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) November 18, 2025
The game got off to a bad start for Martin St-Louis' team.
Zach Werenski had all the time in the world to score the game's first goal.
WERENSKI WITH A SNIPE
: @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/199nbxHwFD
– NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2025
In the second period, the new second line of Juraj Slafkovsky, who was the team's most-used forward in the first, Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen came into their own.
The Finn completed the play of his linemates and Mike Matheson.
Demidov to Matheson to Kapanen and the GOAL! 1-1.#GoHabsGo v. #CBJ on RDS pic.twitter.com/ndy4OxP4uT
– RDS (@RDSca) November 18, 2025
He's on track to score 30 goals in his rookie season.
But before the period ended, Columbus scored twice.
First, Adam Fantilli took advantage of Joshua Roy's sloppy play to score his team's second.
FANTILLI TAKES BACK THE LEAD!
CBJ x @FanaticsBook pic.twitter.com/AvcngYnmfh
– Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 18, 2025
And on the powerplay, Dmitri Voronkov doubled the lead.
BIG BOSS DELIVERS
CBJ x @FanaticsBook pic.twitter.com/LbVcRd2wcB
– Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 18, 2025
The Canadiens had a much better third period, scoring two goals to force overtime.
Lane Hutson took charge in this period.
On Josh Anderson's goal to cut the deficit to one, he did everything he could to find a shooting line.
Andy knows how to score in Columbus
Andy knows a thing or two about scoring goals in Columbus#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/igvYHpYFnX
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2025
And late in the period, with Jakub Dobes on the bench, Hutson scored from the point.
Overtime in Ohio.
IT'S NOT OVER
NOT OVER YET#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SG0RSUTxZa
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2025
Despite total Habs domination in overtime, Jet Greaves wouldn't give in.
We needed the shootout, then.
Kent Johnson GOAL
Nick Suzuki STOP
Adam Fantilli STOP
Cole Caufield GOAL
Kirill Marchenko GOAL
Ivan Demidov STOP
Final score: 4-3 Columbus.
Fourth consecutive defeat for Martin St-Louis' team.
Montreal will not play tomorrow. Next game is Thursday against the Washington Capitals.
Extended
– He had an excellent game.
Juraj Slafkovsky is back on the Habs 1st line with Nick Suzuki & Cole Caufield
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2025
– He almost scored his first NHL goal.
Quality chance for Jared Davidson: pic.twitter.com/EfSzrhZZC6
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 18, 2025
– Surprising, though.
Zachary Bolduc is the most-used forward after two periods: 11:30.
Followed by Kapanen at 11:14.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 18, 2025
– You never get used to it.
#Habs Jakub Dobes surprised by the sound of the canon #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/Fut7PdSWwK
– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) November 18, 2025
– Not easy for Cole Caufield today.
Cole Caufield looks to be in pain again on the Habs bench.
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2025