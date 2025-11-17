Center help: The Canadiens look at all options (even those in the AHL)

The problem at center for the Canadiens is nothing new.

Nick Suzuki can do his job perfectly… but we've been looking for a guy to play behind him for a long time. And there's no help for Kent Hughes, who saw Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook go down fighting in the same week.

The result? The result is that we're talking about players like John Beecher to help the Canadiens. Which, in reality, wouldn't have happened a month ago…

The Canadiens are really looking for a guy who can help the club right now. And Elliotte Friedman talked about it in the latest episode of his podcast: the Habs are looking at all their options right now.

By way of the NHL… and the AHL.

Monday morning 32 Thoughts news, information & analysis podcast Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 17, 2025

It's clear that the Canadiens are looking for ways to solve their problem – which has become much bigger in recent days with the injuries to Dach and Newhook.

And Jeff Marek continues to wonder if Steven Stamkos (at a reduced salary) can become an interesting fit for the Habs. Marek is convinced that the Habs are monitoring the situation of Martin St-Louis' former Nashville teammate… although he also thinks that several clubs are on the case.

He talked about it, too, on his podcast. And it's not the first time he's mentioned Stamkos and the Canadiens in the same sentence…

Jeff Marek: Re Steven Stamkos: Make no mistake about it, Vancouver is part of that conversation, as is Montreal, as are a number of teams – Sekeres & Price (11/14) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 17, 2025

The Canadiens are going to be aggressive in their approach, from what we understand.

And that's not surprising in a way, because Kent Hughes has always reacted that way. When there's a problem, the GM of the Canadiens isn't afraid to move to try and rectify the situation.

The Alexandre Carrier trade a year ago is a good example.

It remains to be seen, however, what the Canadiens' GM will come up with this time around…

