Carter Hart applauded in the LAH: the people of Nevada are happy to see him
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Carter Hart is the only player from the Team Canada junior scandal to have found an NHL-related job. He is currently with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before playing for the Golden Knights at the end of his suspension, he has the right to get back into shape in the AHL. And yesterday, he played his first game for the Golden Knights academy club.

Against the Flames, he won 5-2, giving up two goals on 14 shots.

The match was held in Nevada, in Henderson (so home for the Silver Knights) yesterday. And clearly, the fans on hand were really happy to see the goalie.

In particular, Hart was seen receiving the support of the fans as he entered the rink.

Then, when it came time to introduce the starting lineup, fans gave a warm welcome to the man who has faced justice in recent months.

There may have been some disgruntled folks… but if so, they were in the minority in the arena.

Looking at this, it's easy to see why Hart and his colleagues (who haven't signed in the NHL and may never do so) haven't signed with a club in Canada.

After all, it's easy to think that if Hart had played for a Canadian club yesterday, the reaction would have been different.

Does it make you uneasy to see the reaction to Hart? Would you have reacted in the same way as the people there if you'd had a ticket for yesterday's game?

Remember that in a few weeks, he'll be eligible to play in Vegas. How will the Vegas crowd react? How will the crowd on the road react to the man who was just happy to play hockey yesterday?


