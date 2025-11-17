At least 10 teams interested in Emilio Pagan

The first domino in the free agent market finally fell last night (Sunday), as Josh Naylor signed a five-year pact with the Seattle Mariners.

That's not to say things will necessarily move quickly, but if there's one market that could explode at any moment, it's the reliever market. In fact, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagan is attracting interest from at least ten MLB teams.

Pagan is coming off a fantastic season with Cincinnati, pitching for a career-high 70 games, while saving a personal-best 32 total games, with an earned run average of just 2.88. The latter's fastball velocity climbed last season, from 94.6 to 95.8 MPH, making his fastball and splitter, his two most-used pitches, much more effective.

The veteran reliever is expected to initial a two-year, $22 million deal this winter.

Among the teams interested in his services is his former team, with Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall raising the possibility of bringing his colt back under the terms of a new contract.

I don't want to say yes or no. I just don't know. I loved Emilio. He was great for our club. I'd be absolutely open to bringing him back. It all depends on how everything comes together.

The Reds have also expressed interest in former Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams. If they don't get their hands on Pagan, they'll need someone to take over their number-one reliever position, and Williams could do the job despite his struggles in the Bronx.

This content was created with the help of AI.