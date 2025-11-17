Arber Xhekaj has lost his mojo

Things are going badly at ‘shop. The Canadiens are coming off five losses in their last six games, five of which were played in their fortress, the Bell Centre.

In total, the Montrealers have scored 16 goals during this sequence, but have allowed no less than 24 (and another in a shootout against the Flyers). Clearly, the defense and goaltending haven't been up to the task for the past two weeks.

What's more, the infirmary is already full and it's only mid-November: Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook are all out for an extended period. Admittedly, the identity of the injured is not surprising..

But there's another player – a healthy player – who's been bothering me a bit over the last few games: Arber Xhekaj. He seems to have lost his mojo at the same time as I lost electricity with the first autumn winds…

The Sheriff has built a reputation as a tough, respected guy across the league by winning his fights, often against very good pugilists. He justifies his presence in the lineup with his shoulder strikes, punches and the imaginary thumbs he supposedly “grafts” onto his teammates simply by being in the lineup.

He keeps on giving hits… but when it comes to fists, things haven't been going well for the eldest of the Xhekaj brothers since the beginning of November. And I'm not sure his teammates feel a few inches taller when they jump on the ice. Why is that? Because Xhekaj has just lost his last three fights.

On Saturday, his fight with Tanner Jeannot didn't last long. He received three blows and fell to the ground.

My buddy Georges Laraque called me a few minutes after Xhekaj's fight to tell me that the Habs defender wasn't gripping his opponent's shirt properly before getting into the “dance” and that, as a result, he wasn't getting into the fight properly.

You also have to understand that Xhekaj had just spent 1:15 on the ice, unlike Jeannot, who was only 36 seconds in. But then again…

Against the Stars, Xhekaj was ejected for five minutes for fighting, but even if HockeyFight gives the win to Ilya Lyubushkin, we agree that the Stars player won more of a wrestling match than a typical ice hockey brawl. However, once again, Xhekaj didn't get into the fight as he should have..





And against the Flyers two weeks ago, Xhekaj took a severe beating from Nicolas Deslauriers, once again in front of the Montreal fans.

In short, instead of giving momentum to his team, Xhekaj's fights of late have been giving momentum to his opponents.

Even if Martin St-Louis tries to tell us otherwise, Arber Xhekaj is useful in a defensive top-six if he can command respect from the opposition. That's how he instills an extra dose of confidence in his club's players. Right now, Xhekaj isn't doing that. If he's not tough, what good is Arber Xhekaj? #HisRole

His meager assists in 17 games and negative cumulative differential don't justify his use, you'll agree.

Has Arber Xhekaj's shoulder surgery made him less of a pugilist?

Right now, the Habs‘ best fighter is Jayden Struble. Perhaps he could give Arber Xhekaj a few tricks (until Big Georges has the opportunity to do so)?

See this post on Instagram A post shared by DansLesCoulisses (@dlcoulisses)

Even Florian Xhekaj seems to be fighting better than his brother Arber at the moment..

It will be interesting to see if Arber Xhekaj dares to take on Mathieu Olivier tonight in Columbus. If I were him, I think I'd avoid doing it; going after Olivier (like Nicolas Deslauriers) when your confidence is shot is certainly not a good idea.

Xhekaj used to be feared, but I don't think he will be tonight in Columbus. He needs to get his mojo back if he's to maintain the reputation he's built up in recent years. Otherwise, what's the point?

Another pertinent suggestion: the Montrealers had better be quick in their defensive transitions tonight, and Jakub Dobes, lit up like a stovepipe.

And why is that? Because if they don't, Ohio'scannon bone is going to get nasty as f***.

Extension

It's been a tough few days for Montreal sports.

The Alouettes made a series of mistakes and dropped the Grey Cup last night in Winnipeg. The Roses were eliminated (all too easily) by Toronto last Monday. The Canadiens suffered three losses last week. And Montreal CF has learned that it will have to play in winter from now on…

After the rain, comes the good weather, they say..

So we should have plenty of sunshine this week. Good news for Hydro Québécois sports fans!