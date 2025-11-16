Samuel Montembeault in Edmonton: the final week changes the game

The Canadiens had a tough week, losing all three of their home games, and just about nothing seemed to work.

However, aside from the six points in the standings, what hurt the Habs the most was the loss of two forwards who had been at the heart of the team's success in Alex Newhook (4 months) and Kirby Dach (4-6 weeks).

Add to this the injuries to Kaiden Guhle, who underwent surgery this week, and Patrik Laine, and you've got quite a few people in the infirmary.

The numerous injuries are likely to change the plans of Kent Hughes, who could be looking for forwards to compensate for the loss of the injured without necessarily being the famous second center the team needs.

David Pagnotta, who discussed the situation in front of the Oilers net on The Fourth Period podcast, thinks that a goalie like Samuel Montembeault could be of interest to the Alberta club.

David Pagnotta: If…Dobes is playing well…Montembeault starts to increase his game, I'm very curious if the Canadiens are in a position to consider that type of a move; I'd be also curious…if the Oilers may wanna go in that type of direction – Inside Sports (11/14) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 16, 2025

Especially if Jakub Dobes, who has had an excellent start to the season with the exception of his start against the Stars, continues to perform well.

In fact, Pagnotta wonders if one of the reasons Martin St-Louis continues to give Monty lots of starts might be to showcase him, not only for Team Canada, but for other teams too.

David Pagnotta: They started to give a little bit more ice time to Sam Montembault; is it…trying to give him a little bit more control in the crease to show other teams that may look to make a goaltending move – Inside Sports (11/14) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 16, 2025

Even though the Habs coach recently reiterated his confidence in Montembeault as number one, if the goalie continues to cost his club wins, it's unclear how much longer St-Louis will be patient.

Especially when Dobes gives you more chances to win night after night.

However, if the Habs trade Montembeault, who would fill the number-two spot in Montreal? Jacob Fowler needs playing time to develop and Kaapo Kahkonen has only played one NHL game since last season.

The problem is that, with his recent performances, the Québécois goalie's value isn't at its highest right now.

Incidentally, this isn't the first time Montembeault's name has been linked to Edmonton in trade rumours.

Latest Report Confirms Oilers Attempted to Trade for Canadiens' Goalie Sam Montembeault https://t.co/3U89wO0l6W #GoHabsGo #Canadiens – All Habs (@AllHabs) August 6, 2025

And on the Oilers' side, aside from the untouchable players, the team doesn't have that much depth or assets to offer for a trade.

The most interesting player is right-handed center Jack Roslovic, who signed with Edmonton as a free agent for one year at $1.5 million shortly before the start of the season.

The 28-year-old forward has 14 points, including six goals, in 18 games this season and could fill the void left by the loss of Dach and Newhook, as well as adding depth for the playoffs.

On the other hand, I'm far from convinced that the Oilers will be interested in parting with Roslovic.

In short, it's a story to be followed in the coming weeks, and will depend a great deal on the respective performances of the two teams.

The 11th month of the year is synonymous with depression for the Habs and their fans.

This won't be a popular opinion, but perhaps it's time to drop Demidov and Hutson down to the second power play for a spell (they may excel against secondary PK units), park Slaf in the slot, and get some greasy PP goals.

