Powerplay: Ivan Demidov practiced on the 2nd wave

The Canadiens have a big problem right now. And we all know it.

On the powerplay, it's not working. In fact, it's not working anymore. The Habs were really good for a few games on the man advantage… but it's been five games now that they haven't hit the target on the powerplay.

And now, Martin St-Louis has decided to make some corrections to his two waves.

I'm having trouble understanding why… but it's Ivan Demidov who's been “scooped” in a sense. The Russian practiced this morning on the second wave of the power play, while Zachary Bolduc was back on the first unit.

Will this help the Canadiens regain the success they had before running out of gas?

Martin St-Louis tries to find solutions on the powerplay. Reminder: the club is 0 for 17 in its last 5 games. 1st unit: Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky (right), Bolduc (in front of net) and Hutson. 2nd unit: Demidov, Kapanen, Gallagher, Dobson and a… pic.twitter.com/zbjGURbIZp – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 16, 2025

Seeing Martin St-Louis change things is interesting.

But to see Martin St-Louis take Demidov out of the first wave – when he was the one who seemed to have lit up the first unit – seems special in a way. Demidov is creative as hell with the puck, and to have him play with talented guys like Suzuki, Caufield, Slaf and Hutson… we agree that it might make sense.

That said, colleague Maxime Truman texted me to say that Demidov was dominant on the 2nd wave at practice today and that he completed some nice plays with Oliver Kapanen…

Anyways.

In all this, I'm wondering about one thing in particular: why Brendan Gallagher, who has no goals in 18 games this season… still has a place on the 2nd wave of the powerplay.

It seems to me that another guy could be given a chance to shine…

In closing, Jakub Dobes will be in net tomorrow against the Blue Jackets. Will he be able to bounce back after a (really) tough last outing?

#Habs Jakub Dobeš will get the start Monday night vs. #CBJ – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 16, 2025

