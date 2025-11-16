Myles Straw tries to convince Kyle Tucker to sign for Toronto

Kyle Tucker is the best player on the market. Many teams will want his services, of course.

By necessity, the teams in the race will try to take advantage where they can. Certain players will therefore be called upon to attract Tucker to their organization.

In Toronto, the Blue Jays are counting on Tucker's former Houston teammates: Myles Straw and George Springer.

Straw, who arrived in Toronto last year, is good friends with Tucker. The two patrolled the Houston outfield together for a few years and get along well.

And Straw is right on the case.

When Tucker announced that he and his wife were expecting, Straw congratulated his friend on social media. The Blue Jays outfielder also added that, should Tucker sign with Toronto, Straw could offer to babysit if need be.

Kyle Tucker and his wife announced on IG they were expecting a baby… and Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw had to go into recruiting mode. pic.twitter.com/AFUqSwgTsg – theScore (@theScore) November 15, 2025

Straw arrived in Toronto by default last year. The Guardians had traded him (and his ugly contract) to the Blue Jays to allow the Ontario club to raise international money to sign Roki Sasaki… without success.

But the outfielder was good in 2025. And if, on top of that, he can be used to get Tucker…

Note that this isn't the first time clues on social networks have led to links between Tucker and the city of Toronto. Back in 2024, when the Astros were in Toronto, Tucker brought his wife to town… and she raved about the city.

This has resurfaced recently, of course.

just noticed kyle tucker's wife said “toronto was a dream visit” last year pic.twitter.com/zMgUa7Btry – ً (@tosports13) November 15, 2025

Remember that Tucker could sign, in the coming weeks, a contract worth at least $300M. The Blue Jays, Phillies, Yankees, Dodgers and Giants are teams that are circulating, right now.

The battle will be fierce.

