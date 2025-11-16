Munetaka Murakami linked to the Phillies

The Japanese power hitter, who is free as a bird and has a few weeks to come to terms with an MLB club, is increasingly being linked to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nikkan Sports, a Japanese media outlet, reported on the matter.

Signing the powerful slugger wouldn't help the Phillies defensively (his future isn't at third base and Bryce Harper is at first base) and would possibly mean Kyle Schwarber would be gone.

More importantly, Nippon often gets pulled on strikes, which is a problem for the Phillies. So he's not the best fit on paper.

Kazuma Okamoto, if we stay in Asia, is also a name to keep an eye on. He can also play in the corners of the infield… and six clubs are said to be on his case.

The Phillies, Yankees, Padres, Angels, Blue Jays and… White Sox are the ones to watch.

Jake Meyers to be traded

The Houston Astros may decide to trade Jake Meyers, who is an excellent defensive outfielder. That's what reporter Matt Gelb, who covers the Phillies, reported.

The Philadelphia club could go after him. Philly is the talk of the town today.

If the Phillies were able to retain Harrison Bader's services, the chances of the Astros outfielder being traded to the Phillies would be very slim indeed.

But in the meantime, it's a possibility.

Diamondbacks ready for anything

According to reports, the Arizona club would be willing to trade big pieces of the future if it means the organization puts itself in a position to get big pitchers from the Majors.

We understand what the needs are there.

Unless your name is Ryne Nelson, Geraldo Perdomo or Corbin Carroll you're on the trading block this winter. https://t.co/EvxMpHs0kt – Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) November 15, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.