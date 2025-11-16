MLB in brief: Dustin May, back to normal | Freddie Freeman makes bacon again

Dustin May, back to normal

He wants to be ready for 2026.

https://twitter.com/mlbtraderumors/status/1989884841303630275

Freddie Freeman does the bacon again

We love it.

https://twitter.com/DodgerBlue1958/status/1989952191806001430

Dalton Rushing's playing time

He could be playing on the left in 2026.

https://twitter.com/DodgerBlue1958/status/1990103826154635712

Speaking of the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw had suspected for months that 2025 was the end.

https://twitter.com/DodgersNation/status/1989462776226484690

Last game in the USA for Robinson Cano

A page turns. His winter club played at Citi Field.

https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1989831399969325167

Speaking of the Mets: Edwin Diaz praised teammates.

https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1990073624150044891

This content was created with the help of AI.