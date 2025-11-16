MLB in brief: Dustin May, back to normal | Freddie Freeman makes bacon again

Dustin May, back to normal
He wants to be ready for 2026.
https://twitter.com/mlbtraderumors/status/1989884841303630275
Freddie Freeman does the bacon again
We love it.
https://twitter.com/DodgerBlue1958/status/1989952191806001430
Dalton Rushing's playing time
He could be playing on the left in 2026.
https://twitter.com/DodgerBlue1958/status/1990103826154635712
Speaking of the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw had suspected for months that 2025 was the end.
https://twitter.com/DodgersNation/status/1989462776226484690
Last game in the USA for Robinson Cano
A page turns. His winter club played at Citi Field.
https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1989831399969325167
Speaking of the Mets: Edwin Diaz praised teammates.
https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1990073624150044891
