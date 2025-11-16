Hockey

Kirby Dach out for four to six weeks | Joshua Roy recalled
Marc-Olivier Cook
Good. Great news (or not).

The Canadiens have announced that Kirby Dach will miss four to six weeks with a fractured foot. Clearly, the Habs continue to be plagued by bad luck.

Guhle, Newhook, Laine and now Dach…

The Canadiens are practicing this morning in Brossard and will then head to Columbus.

To replace Dach… the Habs have recalled Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket. He will join the team in Columbus.

More details to come…

