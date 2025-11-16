Kirby Dach out for four to six weeks | Joshua Roy recalled

Good. Great news (or not).

The Canadiens have announced that Kirby Dach will miss four to six weeks with a fractured foot. Clearly, the Habs continue to be plagued by bad luck.

Guhle, Newhook, Laine and now Dach…

Forward Kirby Dach (fractured foot) will be out for 4 to 6 weeks. Forward Kirby Dach (fractured foot) will be out for 4 to 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jyL6NApzE5 – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2025

The Canadiens are practicing this morning in Brossard and will then head to Columbus.

To replace Dach… the Habs have recalled Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket. He will join the team in Columbus.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket. He will join the team in Columbus. The Canadiens have recalled forward Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket. He will join the team in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/q8eXdoCiW0 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2025

More details to come…