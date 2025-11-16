Jayden Struble missed today’s practice

From the start of last night's match against the Bruins, we were treated to a fight.

Jayden Struble dropped his gloves to take on Nikita Zadorov… and the Canadiens' player didn't look bad either.

It set the tone for the match.

Nikita Zadorov = 6 feet 7 inches // 255 lbs

Jayden Struble = 6 feet // 200 lbs pic.twitter.com/CWWDOw5TA8 – RDS (@RDSca) November 16, 2025

This may have nothing to do with the fight in question, but it's still worth noting that today, Struble did not participate in the Canadiens' practice.

The Habs have announced that the defenseman will benefit from a day of treatment.

The captain was on the ice with the rest of his teammates. He missed several practices in the last few days – and deservedly so, as it looked like he'd hurt himself against the Flyers on November 4.

Defenseman Jayden Struble (treatment day) will not participate in today's practice. Defenseman Jayden Struble (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2025

There were eleven forwards and five defensemen present at today's practice in Brossard.

Colleague Maxime Truman was on hand… and he noted that the trios looked like this:

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

(Roy) – Kapanen – Demidov

Bolduc Evans – Anderson

Davidson – Veleno – Gallagher

Can we expect to see these combinations tomorrow in Columbus?

In Brossard this morning : 1. 11 forwards only. Dach is injured and Roy has been recalled, but will join the team in Columbus. 2. 5 defensemen only: Struble is having a day of treatment. 3. Suzuki is on the ice, having missed a few sessions recently…. pic.twitter.com/OxOYuWEYur – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 16, 2025

Let's hope, in all this, that it's just a “simple” day of treatments for Struble.

Losing him too (remember that Dach will miss four to six weeks of activity), that would hurt…

Overtime

– Of note:

We're practicing execution, shooting and finishing this morning at the Canadiens. It won't hurt. pic.twitter.com/iJgYBSPGjA – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 16, 2025

– Good point.

The Habs can feel sorry for themselves for a while. The reality is that the NHL is merciless and doesn't allow you a single day off. If you look at the injury lists throughout the league, Montreal is far from the only one affected. No excuses! – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 16, 2025

– Yikes.