Jayden Struble missed today’s practice
Marc-Olivier Cook
Jayden Struble missed today's practice
From the start of last night's match against the Bruins, we were treated to a fight.

Jayden Struble dropped his gloves to take on Nikita Zadorov… and the Canadiens' player didn't look bad either.

It set the tone for the match.

This may have nothing to do with the fight in question, but it's still worth noting that today, Struble did not participate in the Canadiens' practice.

The Habs have announced that the defenseman will benefit from a day of treatment.

The captain was on the ice with the rest of his teammates. He missed several practices in the last few days – and deservedly so, as it looked like he'd hurt himself against the Flyers on November 4.

There were eleven forwards and five defensemen present at today's practice in Brossard.

Colleague Maxime Truman was on hand… and he noted that the trios looked like this:

  • Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky
  • (Roy) – Kapanen – Demidov
  • Bolduc Evans – Anderson
  • Davidson – Veleno – Gallagher

Can we expect to see these combinations tomorrow in Columbus?

Let's hope, in all this, that it's just a “simple” day of treatments for Struble.

Losing him too (remember that Dach will miss four to six weeks of activity), that would hurt…


