Jacob Fowler plays like a guy who wants to be called back

In Laval, we currently have a goalie who is doing everything he can to force the Canadiens' hand. Since the start of the season, Jacob Fowler has been putting in a string of top-level performances and playing like a guy who clearly wants to be called up. Today, he added another solid piece to his record with his third shutout of the season.

With a record of six wins and three losses, a 2.01 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage, Fowler is no longer just a promising prospect. He's one of the most dominant goaltenders in the AHL.

His strength since the first game? His confidence. Fowler doesn't give anything away for free. He controls rebounds, he reads the game like a veteran, and he imposes a calm that reverberates throughout the team. When he's in front of the net, the Rocket seems to play with a different kind of confidence. Everything seems simpler, more structured, more solid. Maybe that's what the Habs lack.

Jacob Fowler recorded his 3rd shutout of the season for the Laval Rocket tonight. He is now 6-3-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .924 sv % pic.twitter.com/ext0yGZT3s – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 17, 2025

The situation is completely different in Montreal. Samuel Montembeault has been looking for himself since the start of the season. He's giving away goals he wasn't used to giving away last season. His confidence is far from at its best, and this is having an impact on the rest of the team.

For Jakub Dobes, it's a completely different story. He had a sensational start to the season, but has been struggling in recent games. The Canadiens have allowed a grand total of 15 goals in their last three games. The defense isn't playing perfectly, but neither are the goalies.

The contrast between the two cities is striking. In Montreal, we're looking for answers. In Laval, we have one. Jacob Fowler guards the net as if every game were an audition. He shouldn't be in this conversation so soon, but now he has no choice but to consider it.

Obviously, a recall isn't around the corner. The Habs don't want to jump the gun and rush a young goalie into an unstable situation, but when the performance gap becomes this obvious, it's hard to ignore what's happening in Laval.

And if not now, Fowler is sending a clear message for the future. He doesn't just want to be part of the Canadiens' future… he wants that future to begin sooner rather than later.

overtime

– Adrian Kempe's new eight-year contract.

Adrian Kempe's new deal with #GoKingsGo is 8-years, $85 million. 8 x $10.625 million – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 16, 2025

– Nikita Kucherov scores his 365th career Lightning goal, tying Martin St-Louis' career high.

Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring and climbed a franchise list in the process as the @TBLightning search for their second win in as many days. #NHLStats Watch now in (@Sportsnet), : https://t.co/dT3 4F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/GxxFOJvKl4 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 16, 2025

– Sergei Murashov earns his first career shutout in his second game.

1st career win 1st career shutout Sergei Murashov required the fewest career games played to record his first NHL shutout by a goaltender in franchise history pic.twitter.com/lWpJVkPm5r – Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) November 16, 2025

– Great vision from Mats Zuccarello on the first goal of the game between the Wild and the Golden Knights.