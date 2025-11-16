Gerrit Cole highly motivated for next season

The New York Yankees need to take advantage of their best players' window. Aaron Judge is a good example, considering that the veteran isn't getting any younger.

But Gerrit Cole is another.

Why is that? Because Cole has been injured more than anything else over the past two years. You can feel his body slowly giving out on him… and that could continue to happen down the road.

So even if there are other guys, these two stars have to be maximized.

Cole, who hasn't pitched in 2025, is clearly aware of all this. After all, he's said he wants to do everything he can to get his team to the promised land as quickly as possible.

He wants to get the Yankees “where they deserve to be” for what's next… which is at the top.

Gerrit Cole: “I'm ready to do my part to bring the Yankees back to where they belong.” pic.twitter.com/z8kgD4cbhv – tyo (@theyanksonly) November 16, 2025

With Carlos Rodon and Max Fried, the Yankees will have a dream top-3 when Cole returns to action. And with the youngsters here, including Cam Schlittler, the rotation is a good one.

And the rest?

It'll be up to Brian Cashman to build a club capable of winning games in the playoffs, especially with good hitters. Because if Judge and Cole never win, it's going to affect their legacy in the Bronx.

To be continued.

