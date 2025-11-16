Eastern standings: only four points separate the Habs from 15th place (Leafs)

The Canadiens de Montréal are currently going through a very difficult sequence, having lost five of their last six games.

Last week, the Habs lost twice in overtime (Flyers and Devils) before a 6-2 victory over Utah on Saturday night, and this week, the Habs have suffered three regular-season setbacks, resulting in zero points.

It's the Habs' first tough stretch of the season, so you might think it's not the end of the world, but when you look at the standings, you realize it could quickly be.

Indeed, with their current sequence, the Habs have slipped to 6th place in the Eastern Conference, even though they still rank first in the Atlantic Division in terms of points percentage.

And when we look at the entire standings, we realize that only four points separate the Habs from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who occupy 15th place in the conference.

That's just four measly points between the Habs and the bottom of the Eastern Conference cellar.

The Maple Leafs have had a horrible start to the season, which explains their position in the standings, but even so, they're only four points behind the Canadiens, even though they've played one more game.

The standings are therefore extremely tight, with all the teams currently competitive in the East, which means the Habs don't really have a cushion, especially with their current horrible sequence.

Martin St-Louis's team must find solutions quickly and get back on the winning track, because if they don't, the Habs could be in for a very rough ride.

If the Habs rack up another two or three consecutive losses next week, it would come as no surprise if Montreal found itself on the outside looking in at the playoffs, in the Leafs' place.

In short, the Canadiens need to get their act together as soon as possible to avoid going completely north in the standings.

