Dobes tomorrow against the Blue Jackets: Habs need him to pull out a big one
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

The Canadiens have lost five of their last six games.

But they don't have much time to wonder… because the team will be in Columbus tomorrow night to face the Blue Jackets. The club has announced that Jakub Dobes will get the start.

One thing's for sure: it would be nice to see a good performance from a Habs goaltender.

It's been a long time, after all, since we've seen one of the two goalies get off to a fiery start. Dobes has been on fire in his last two games… And Monty is literally one of the worst goaltenders in the National League so far this season.

You can't make that up. And now it's up to Dobes to help the Canadiens get back to winning ways.

This would be a great opportunity for Dobes to pull out a big one.

The Blue Jackets aren't seen as one of the strongest teams in the National League: they currently sit 12th in the East and 22nd overall in the NHL standings.

The game is doable, to put it another way. But Dobes has to make the big saves at the right times, and that's the problem with the Canadiens' goalies right now…

Because a big performance from a goalie could do a lot of good on several levels too.

It's been tough for the Canadiens lately, with a lot of guys injured (Dach, Guhle, Newhook, Laine…) and the team's confidence level really doesn't seem to be at its peak. It would be nice to see the Habs regain the swagger they had at the start of the season… and maybe it can just go away with a great game from Dobes tomorrow.

To be continued.


