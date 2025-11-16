Dobes tomorrow against the Blue Jackets: Habs need him to pull out a big one

The Canadiens have lost five of their last six games.

But they don't have much time to wonder… because the team will be in Columbus tomorrow night to face the Blue Jackets. The club has announced that Jakub Dobes will get the start.

One thing's for sure: it would be nice to see a good performance from a Habs goaltender.

Jakub Dobes will get the start tomorrow for the Habs vs Columbus Blue Jackets pic.twitter.com/HkVByvur3b – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 16, 2025

It's been a long time, after all, since we've seen one of the two goalies get off to a fiery start. Dobes has been on fire in his last two games… And Monty is literally one of the worst goaltenders in the National League so far this season.

You can't make that up. And now it's up to Dobes to help the Canadiens get back to winning ways.

Sam Montembeault is currently the worst starting goalie this season based on “goals saved above expected per 60 at even strength ” https://t.co/aHr2Na3ijr – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 16, 2025

This would be a great opportunity for Dobes to pull out a big one.

The Blue Jackets aren't seen as one of the strongest teams in the National League: they currently sit 12th in the East and 22nd overall in the NHL standings.

The game is doable, to put it another way. But Dobes has to make the big saves at the right times, and that's the problem with the Canadiens' goalies right now…

Because a big performance from a goalie could do a lot of good on several levels too.

It's been tough for the Canadiens lately, with a lot of guys injured (Dach, Guhle, Newhook, Laine…) and the team's confidence level really doesn't seem to be at its peak. It would be nice to see the Habs regain the swagger they had at the start of the season… and maybe it can just go away with a great game from Dobes tomorrow.

To be continued.

Overtime

The sticks and skates are ready

The sticks and skates are ready@PizzaPizzaLtd pic.twitter.com/4iItb6RsNQ – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 16, 2025

Look at the smile on Sidney Crosby's face when he delivers this cross-check 87 just loves hockey pic.twitter.com/yKOsnIEhgS – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 16, 2025

Brock Nelson said Jonathan Drouin reached out to him about wearing No. 29 with #Isles. Nelson said he appreciated it. “He didn't have to do that. He can wear whatever he wants.” But Nelson said it was seeing Isles highlights with a No. 29 at first. – Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 16, 2025

– Great contest.