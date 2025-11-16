David Kampf: the Habs have made him an offer, believes Elliotte Friedman

This week, we heard a lot about David Kampf, a Czech center whose contract had just been terminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to several sources, the Montreal Canadiens were an interested team, but in the end, the 30-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

So the Habs didn't get their hands on the former Leafs center.

However, just because they didn't try to acquire him doesn't mean the Habs didn't sign David Kampf – quite the contrary.

In fact, according to Elliotte Friedman, Kent Hughes made an offer to Kampf's clan, but to no avail, as the latter chose Vancouver, where he will have a better role.

Friedman explained last night during his “Staturday Headlines” segment that he really believed the Canadiens had approached Kampf with a real pitch, and this was because of Alex Newhook's injury.

Losing the services of #15 would have increased Kent Hughes and his team's modest interest in Kampf, given that a short-term replacement would have helped.

The Habs would have contacted Kampf after learning of the severity of Newhook's injury, in an attempt to get their hands on a left-handed center with depth.

The fact that Kampf is left-handed was clearly an asset that interested the Habs, even if in the end, Kampf doesn't represent anything that special, as evidenced by his stats, and his career-best 27-point season.

The former Leaf is a bottom-6 player capable of pulling his weight and playing a good defensive role while winning face-offs.

In short, in the end, the Habs won't be able to get their hands on Kampf, so they'll have to find another way to replace Alex Newhook and, above all, improve their team.

The magic effect of the start of the season seems to have worn off, and the team's shortcomings are showing.

It's up to Kent Hughes to remedy the situation by acting as quickly as possible.

