Alouettes drop Grey Cup

The Montreal Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders faced off for the 112th Grey Cup.

This is the second time in three years that the Montreal club has participated in this iconic game, where they won the Grey Cup in 2023.

The last time Saskatchewan played in the championship game was in 2013 against Hamilton. The Roughriders managed to lift the cup that year.

There's no doubt that Davis Alexander is the starting quarterback for the Alouettes and Trevor Harris for the Roughriders. Davis Alexander is still undefeated this season.

The Alouettes started the game on the back foot, but were the first to score a touchdown. They gathered 54 yards, in six plays, to conclude on a touchdown-carry thanks to a beautiful reception. Shea Patterson is credited with the touchdown.

However, the momentum was short-lived. The Roughriders demonstrated their offensive strength by scoring two touchdowns in a row. The first was a copy-and-paste of the Alouettes', as Tommy Stevens made a one-yard run into the end zone.

STEVENS GETS SNEAKY! The @sskroughriders have their first major of the game and are back on top after the convert! : 112th #GreyCup LIVE NOW

: TSN, CTV, RDS

: CBSSN

: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/GyQj6qXQhf – CFL (@CFL) November 17, 2025

The second is also on a run, but this time from four yards by A.J. Ouellette.

Jump cut, green grass and a score! AJ Ouellette adds to the @sskroughriders lead! : 112th #GreyCup LIVE NOW

: TSN, CTV, RDS

: CBSSN

: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/3bAnBOFAXL – CFL (@CFL) November 17, 2025

The Alouettes returned to the locker room with a 15-7 deficit. While singer MGK warmed up the place during intermission, it was the Roughriders who came back strongest. Trevor Harris completed a 34-yard pass to Tommy Nield that fell just short of the end zone, and Tommy Stevens would succeed on a one-yard run on the ensuing play. That makes it 22-7.

TOMMY STEVENS CAPS THE DRIVE! He's in for the second time as the @sskroughriders expand their lead! : 112th #GreyCup LIVE NOW

: TSN, CTV, RDS

: CBSSN

: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/WMK3zCNygQ – CFL (@CFL) November 17, 2025

Kicker Brett Lauther continues to dig the Alouettes' grave with a 48-yard field goal. The Montreal team has not said its last word and Stevie Scott III completes an 11-yard run just before the end of the third quarter. The score is now 25-14.

THAT'S SIX FOR STEVIE SCOTT III! He cuts through the Saskatchewan D and their lead! : 112th #GreyCup LIVE NOW

: TSN, CTV, RDS

: CBSSN

: CFL+@MTLAlouettes pic.twitter.com/FURZ0RSYkR – CFL (@CFL) November 17, 2025

Midway through the final quarter, J. Maltos makes a field goal to add three points for the Alouettes. Too little, too late for the Montreal team, who lose 25-17. The Saskatchewan Roughriders win the fifth Grey Cup in their history. The Alouettes' defense had a very difficult game.

overtime

– Kirill Kaprizov scores in overtime to give the Wild the win.

KIRILL KAPRIZOV IN THE CLUTCH!!! The @mnwild win a big one in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/rzWsep1VGI – NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2025

– Big performance from Quinn Hughes who collects four assists against the Lightning.

Hughes helpers Captain Quinn returns to the lineup and dishes out 4 assists in the win! pic.twitter.com/OSNN9rlsCI – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 17, 2025

– The Canucks win 6-2 over the Lightning.

The Canucks score six unanswered to beat the Lightning 6-2 on the road pic.twitter.com/aK29ZniP4Z – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2025

– Emil Heineman scores on his birthday.