0 in 17 in their last five games: the Habs’ current A.N. is ruining their good start to the season

The Canadiens suffered their third consecutive defeat last night, losing 3-2 to the Boston Bruins.

The Habs have failed to win a single game this week, even though they've played three games at home and the Bell Centre was considered a fortress not so long ago.

Worst of all, the Habs scored just three goals in three games, while allowing 15.

Three goals in three games is really pathetic, especially for a very talented forward who seemed perfect until recently, and who always seemed to be able to find a way to produce.

There's nothing working offensively (or defensively, or in front of the net) for the Habs anymore, and it looks even worse on the powerplay.

Martin St-Louis's five-man forward line has run out of steam, and in the last five games, the Habs are 0 for 17.

It's a horrific statistic that shows just how much the Habs have been shooting themselves in the foot for the past few games, and more importantly, it goes a long way to explaining their losing streak.

The Habs have enjoyed a host of chances on the N.A., but have never taken advantage of them, even in crucial moments that could have changed the course of many, if not all, games.

Last night, the Habs had two five-on-threes lasting over a minute, but couldn't capitalize, and worse still, couldn‘ t get a shot on net on one of them.

It's simply awful, and it's clearly what sank the Habs last night, when, with only one goal on seven chances, they at least sent the game into overtime.

Things have changed drastically for the Habs, who just two weeks ago had one of the best powerplays in the NHL since the addition of Ivan Demidov in the first wave.

Since then, the Ivan Demidov effect has faded, with the Habs' quintet trying too hard to find the perfect play and simply forgetting to shoot and send pucks to the net.

The Habs try to make fancy plays, but don't generate anything concrete, and don't put a player in front of the goalie to impede his vision.

It's obvious that the Habs' five players want things to work too much, which leads to mental errors and sticks that are too tight.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis tonight on the struggling PP: “I think we're squeezing our sticks too tight and our reading (of the game) isn't very clear. When you badly want it to work, sometimes you rush things a bit more. We're not calm I'd say. So we're gonna look at it.” pic.twitter.com/ii6TeYWCUo – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 16, 2025

It's a real shame, then, because we finally thought the Habs had become a powerhouse on the powerplay, but in the end, we're back to square one.

And it's especially frustrating, because it's been the same story for several years now, since the arrival of new management and the arrival of Martin St-Louis.

Since St-Louis took the helm on Feb. 9th 2021, the Habs' powerplay efficiency ranks 31st in the entire NHL.

Since Feb. 9th 2021, when Marty St. Louis was hired as the MTL coach: The Habs PP is ranked 31st out of 33 teams in the NHL (389 games played). pic.twitter.com/eJiWO8fHfa – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 16, 2025

A revealing statistic that shows how the Canadiens have never had a good powerplay since the change of direction.

Only twice in this sequence has the Habs had success on the power play, and both times have now faded: the Patrik Laine effect last season, and the Ivan Demidov effect this season.

The Habs have basically had a good PP briefly twice during the HuGo era in 4 years: 1) When Patrik Laine just joined the team last year after his injury. 2) When Ivan Demidov was first promoted to Habs PP1. The NHL figured them out both times. This is on MSL to fix. – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 16, 2025

It takes drastic improvement and imminent change, because the Habs' opponents adapt far too quickly to the Habs' good sequences.

It's up to Martin St-Louis to find one or more concrete solutions that will hold up over the long term.

Overtime

– Not to be missed today.

le jour de match ultime the ultimate game day#Alouettes | Presented by @Videotron pic.twitter.com/I2l3VbfyOQ – Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) November 16, 2025

– One of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, Keaton Verhoeff, was a goalie until he was 12, before becoming a defenseman. [RG Media].

– Quite the opposite of the Habs.

Bruins most dramatic improvement, last 10 games, has been on PP. Now ranked No. 6 in league, 25.4 pct.

Aftrer 10 games, stood 19th in league, 19.4 pct. – Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) November 16, 2025

– It's a no-brainer.