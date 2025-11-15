Zachary Bolduc: no shots in his last four games

Zachary Bolduc got off to a great start in his first season with the Canadiens, scoring three goals and four points in his first three games.

It was a dream start for the Québécois with the Habs, and we had high hopes for him this season, as we imagined him scoring a ton of goals.

However, since that short, excellent period in the first three games of the season, Bolduc has just one goal and one assist in 14 games.

That's a meagre output, and it's especially worrisome when you analyze the totality of Bolduc's play, which is nothing like what he offered us at the start of the season.

Indeed, the Habs' #76 is practically invisible during most of his on-ice appearances, which is really worrying for the future.

We thought Bolduc was a big deal, but now his six points in 17 games are more than ordinary, and what's worse is that he's not even close to producing these days.

The proof?

Bolduc hasn't recorded a shot on goal in his last four games.

It's a statistic that speaks volumes about Bolduc's current game, and shows just how unconfident the Québécois is.

And what's even more striking is that, aside from the game against the Devils in New Jersey, Bolduc is enjoying a respectable amount of ice time, enough to allow him to generate offense.

So there's clearly cause for concern in his case, especially this week, given how bad things are for the Habs.

When things were going well, it wasn't worth talking about, but now the Habs really need the Québécois to wake up.

Clearly, it's not ideal for Bolduc to play a supporting role alongside Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher, who' s really coming into his own this season.

But now, with Alex Newhook's unfortunate long-term injury, a door to the top-6 is opening, and that could greatly help Bolduc.

Even if he doesn't deserve a promotion, it's an opportunity the Québécois must seize.

Zachary Bolduc doesn't deserve a promotion, but he may need one… just as much as the Canadiens need to give him one #GoHabsGo #THWhttps://t.co/4miZT9aYvW – Ryan Szporer (@rszporer) November 15, 2025

The Habs' #76 really needs this promotion and a chance to shine, because right now, it's really hard for him.

Anyway, let's see who Bolduc plays with tonight, but chances are he'll play on the wing of Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov.

