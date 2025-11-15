Two months away: here’s how Jack Hughes cut his hand during a team dinner

Yesterday afternoon, we learned that Jack Hughes had injured his hand. But what was special about this injury was that it was sustained… at a team dinner.

He suffered a cut on his hand, and it was described as a “freak” accident.

The Devils announced this afternoon that their star player has undergone surgery on his finger… and will be sidelined for the next eight weeks. In short, he'll miss two months.

The New Jersey Devils have provided the following medical update: “New Jersey Devils C Jack Hughes underwent successful surgery on his finger.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

The expected return to play… pic.twitter.com/wVkPNZwe0Y – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 15, 2025

That said, the club didn't go into a ton of detail about what actually happened… but we do know a little more about where the cut came from.

In fact, during dinner, Hughes accidentally leaned on some glass, which broke.

As a result, he cut his finger.

Everyone stated that it was a freak accident that caused #NJDevils Jack Hughes' hand injury. I'm being told he accidentally leaned on a glass, and it broke, causing the cut that Elliotte Friedman referenced in his report. – Kristy Flannery (@InStilettos_NHL) November 14, 2025

Obviously, this is a rather unusual injury. It wasn't with a knife that he found a way to cut himself (a theory that got people talking last night), but with glass.

And in the end, this unfortunate incident is going to cost him dearly: Hughes is set to miss two months of work, which means he could be out until the middle of January.

What's interesting is that the Olympics will be coming up very quickly after that… and Team USA's directors will have to choose the players who will make up their team before Hughes returns. So we have to wonder whether this could possibly open up a position for Cole Caufield within that group.

In short, quite a story in New Jersey, when the club will be without its star player for several weeks. What a freak accident.

