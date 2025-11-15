Top-4: Matthew Schaefer’s 7th goal gives the Islanders victory in overtime

It was a quiet Friday in the National Hockey League yesterday, with only four games on the schedule.

Even so, there were some great highlights in each of the four games.

Here's what caught our eye.

1. Matthew Schaefer scores the first overtime goal of his career

In Montreal, of course, Ivan Demidov is widely talked about as an outstanding rookie player, and as a potential winner of the Calder Trophy, awarded to the season's best rookie.

Across the NHL, however, while Demidov's name is being bandied about, it's clearly defenseman Matthew Schaefer's that's being echoed everywhere.

The New York Islanders defenseman, drafted first overall in the last NHL Entry Draft, has been nothing short of impressive since the start of the season.

he's racking up points and playing nearly 23 minutes a game at just 18 years of age.

And last night, Schaefer gave the Islanders a 3-2 win over the Utah Mammoth with his first career goal in overtime.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER HAS SCORED HIS FIRST OT GOAL!!! The @NYIslanders have won three straight games in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/1Tx64CWf5Q – NHL (@NHL) November 15, 2025

It's already Schaefer's seventh goal of the season, and he now has 15 points in 18 games so far this season.

Remember, he's only 18 years old, and currently leads all NHL defensemen in goals.

Matthew Schaefer: – Scored his first overtime goal

– Is the youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal in the regular season

– Leads all defensemen in goals with seven Seems good. pic.twitter.com/9rK3b0pDLh – NHL (@NHL) November 15, 2025

2. Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin shine

In the same game, the Islanders' two goals in regulation time came from two former Montreal Canadiens.

Emil Heineman first opened the scoring in this game with his 8ᵉ goal of the season, which would place him 2nd among Habs scorers.

Emil Heineman opens the scoring with his 8th goal of the year. You don't trade a player like Emil Heineman. #Isles pic.twitter.com/EuBz5EyxV0 – Isles Rumor (@IslesRumor) November 15, 2025

And secondly, Jonathan Drouin tied the game midway through the third period with a very bizarre and controversial goal.

“The Brendan Burke school of rules!” Brendan breaks down Jonathan Drouin's goal, then no-goal, then goal again with his expertise! @brendanmburke | @Thomas_Hickey14 | #Isles pic.twitter.com/OKZmHCM9rT – Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) November 15, 2025

That's 14 points, including three goals, in 17 games for Drouin.

In short, the Canadiens' veterans are doing very well under other skies right now.

3. Two goals for Christian Dvorak

Another Habs alumnus is doing very well with his new team.

Christian Dvorak is currently producing at an impressive rate with the Philadelphia Flyers, compared to his years in Montreal.

Last night, in the Flyers' 6-5 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues, Dvorak picked up three points, including two goals.

DVORAK RESPONDS IMMEDIATELY! Emil Andrae gets his first point of the season! #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/zNtuUOAJV1 – Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) November 15, 2025

Christian Dvorak is on hat trick watch! pic.twitter.com/lK3HyixZVh – NHL (@NHL) November 15, 2025

Dvorak now has 12 points, including five goals, in 17 games, a clearly higher pace than he maintained last season with the Habs, when he scored 33 points in 82 games.

4. Filip Forsberg scores in Sweden in front of his home fans

The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins were in Sweden yesterday for the 2025 NHL Global Series.

It was therefore a special game, and all the more so for the Swedish players from both teams.

In fact, Sweden's Filip Forsberg scored an extremely important goal in front of his Swedish fans, when he tied the game late in the third period.

Electric moment as Filip Forsberg ties the game with a sick backhand in front. Good for him. pic.twitter.com/PcKysstZb4 – Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 14, 2025

It was an electric moment that pushed the game into overtime, where Steven Stamkos played the hero with a beautiful goal.

STEVEN STAMKOS WINS IT IN OVERTIME FOR THE PREDS pic.twitter.com/4GnlLSh8lX – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 14, 2025

