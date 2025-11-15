Tim Thomas and his bunker: Jonathan Huberdeau reveals more about the former goalie

Tim Thomas was certainly one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation. He was not, however, the most “classic” goalie in terms of technique.

The fact remains that he marked a generation and was a very important player for the Bruins, especially during their conquest in 2011. That season, he won both the Vézina Trophy and the Conn-Smythe (awarded to the playoff MVP).

In short, although we know him as a goalie through and through, we understand that he was a real “bugaboo” thanks to Jonathan Huberdeau. Huberdeau shared some very interesting anecdotes during his appearance on the Drete su'l tape podcast . They were teammates with the Florida Panthers in 2013-14.

In the podcast excerpt below, Huberdeau mentions that Thomas was ready for anything, as he had his own bunker in the Colorado corner.

Well, there are (and always will be) people preparing for the end of the world. As the saying goes: Prevention is better than cure.

However, Huberdeau had some unusual facts about Thomas.

The Québécois also said that on the eve of a game, Thomas would eat a hamburger. Now, that's hardly common among NHL players. It must have paid off for the former goaltender, who enjoyed an excellent career.

Huberdeau also added that, at one point, he went out to eat with Thomas, who told him: “You've got to eat a burger”.

Despite this, Thomas wasn't out of shape; he showed up for every practice (wearing his old-school helmet). He was always in shape, except at one point in his career, when he arrived at the Panthers' camp in 2013 after his sabbatical year.

According to Huberdeau, the legendary goalie arrived at camp with a beer belly. Can't say we blame him, though, since he took the year off to spend time with his family and to get away from the NHL's very demanding physical and mental requirements.

You learn something new about NHL players every day.

