“The (Habs) players aren’t capable of doing basic NHL things.”

The current week for the Montreal Canadiens is worrying in both the short and long term, for a number of reasons.

Even if it's only two losses in a row, which isn't dramatic on paper in a season, it's a truly frightening sequence for the future.

The Habs didn't just lose, they lost 5-1 and 7-0, in addition to losing the services of one of their best players this season, Alex Newhook.

So it's clearly worrying, especially when you see how the Habs performed in their two games.

The Habs seemed to be a team capable of standing up to any opponent and keeping any game close, but this week it's the complete opposite, as we saw a disorganized and dispirited team.

What's worse is the execution, which is simply atrocious, as the Habs players simply aren't capable of doing basic NHL things.

That's what Arpon Basu said on Martin Lemay's podcast, Le Retour.

Basu was very direct in his comments, explaining that everything is lacking in the Habs right now, and that there's not much that can be done to remedy the situation.

The Athletic's sports editor finds it hard to see what Martin St-Louis can do at the moment, given that his players seem completely helpless and, above all, rusty.

Of course, the Habs weren't going to play 82 near-perfect games and stay in the game night after night, but losses like these are very reminiscent of last season's losses to the Penguins and Kraken, among others.

And that's worrying, because we all thought the Habs were somewhere else with what they'd shown us since the start of the campaign.

Martin St-Louis must really be struggling to find answers at the moment, according to Arpon Basu.

“If he was still a peewee coach, I'd understand, but these are NHL guys who lack execution and are rusty” – Arpon Basu

