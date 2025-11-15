Pirates fans (really) fed up with owner

Pirates owner Bob Nutting insults the club's fans by not getting his money out.

That's true in normal times, but it's even truer these days. But why? Because Paul Skenes earns peanuts , and that won't always be the case over the next few years.

The club may want to spend a little more, but that won't change everything. And anyway, I'll believe it when I see it.

Obviously, fans who support the Pirates, a storied franchise that's been successful in the past, feel that Bob Nutting's nothing-spending avarice is sinking the club.

And it's true.

Whether or not you believe the rumours that Paul Skenes is interested in playing for the Yankees, we all agree that… it's a very credible outcome.

All this to say that recently, when Pat McAfee mentioned to the people of Pittsburgh that Skenes had won the Cy Young, Pennsylvania fans started shouting “sell the team” at the top of their lungs.

In other words? We've had enough of the owner and he needs to sell the club to someone willing to put money on the table to build a club that can win ball games.

“Sell the team” chants rained down from Pittsburgh fans after Pat McAfee mentioned that Paul Skenes won the Cy Young pic.twitter.com/163OGNEriN – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 15, 2025

Unfortunately for Pirates fans, they'll have to put up with the current owner for a while, as there's no indication that the club is for sale. Unless fans are in for a big surprise… but I doubt it, since the team is making money.

And within a few years, Paul Skenes will be pitching for another club. That's the sad reality in Pittsburgh.

This content was created with the help of AI.