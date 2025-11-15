No goals in 17 games: it’s been (really) tough for Brendan Gallagher this year

Lately, there's been a lot of talk about the Montreal Canadiens.

Of course, the Habs' two consecutive thaws have come to mind. Then there are the long absences announced today for Kaiden Guhle and Alex Newhook.

One thing is clear: the Habs need more from every player, and that MUST (especially) come from the veterans.

Among the players with mileage in the Montreal line-up, Brendan Gallagher's name often comes up in relation to his performances: He's got to give more.

The feisty 33-year-old forward has not scored a single goal in 17 games this season. He has racked up seven assists so far this season, but the fact remains that the veteran needs to find the back of the net to help his team.

Clearly, he's slowed down and it's questionable whether he can really give more.

With the possible long-term loss of Alex Newhook, depth will be tested at #GoHabsGo. Among them, I'll be looking at Brendan Gallagher, who still hasn't scored a goal this season in 17 games. It's boring to say, but he's not getting anywhere. It's even… pic.twitter.com/WMq44CCjuW – Kevin Lefrançois (@KevinLefrancois) November 14, 2025

Without taking anything away from Gallagher, who has given more than his all to the organization since his arrival, he simply can't keep up and it's painful to watch him go, in the words of Kevin Lefrançois.

The forward made his mark in the NHL by playing with energy and disrupting opponents every time he took to the ice (and scoring goals in the process). We're not seeing any of that this year.

However, when they say that veterans have to give more, Gally already knows what he had to do in such circumstances. This morning, there was a practice scheduled for 11:30, but he and Jake Evans were on the ice from… 10:00.

It's only 10:00 in the morning, but already Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher are on the ice under the supervision of Adam Nicholas. Regular practice is scheduled for 11:30 a. m.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Gallagher #Evans #NHL pic.twitter.com/lCCbEGOOsK – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 14, 2025

Gallagher was mainly working on his technique around the net with the right-handed center.

In short, even if Gallagher isn't the same player he was in his prime, we know he'll never stop working, even if his body can't keep up.

Overtime

– Seems like a small thing, though. Let's hope he gets better soon.

Seth Jarvis left the game and will not return after taking a high stick from Andrei Svechnikov. pic.twitter.com/c3U3YhAXeu – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 15, 2025

– Interesting.

Frank Seravalli: Re Wild: Bill Guerin in general is relatively aggressive, at some point this season you'll probably see him make a move; they need more scoring help – Flames Talk (11/11) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 15, 2025

– What a shot for the St. Louis Blues rookie.