MLB en bref : Trey Yesavage a demandé sa blonde en mariage | Kiké Hernandez opéré au coude
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Trey Yesavage a demandé sa blonde en mariage

Son année 2025 de rêve se poursuit.

Où ira Pete Alonso?

Quelques clubs le veulent.

Kyle Tucker, pas à New York?

C'est possible.

Les Phillies veulent transformer leur enclos

Y arriveront-ils?

Nick Sandlin, hors de l'alignement de 40 joueurs

Les Blue Jays font de la place.

Kiké Hernandez opéré au coude

Il va rater la Classique mondiale.

