MLB en bref : Trey Yesavage a demandé sa blonde en mariage | Kiké Hernandez opéré au coude

Trey Yesavage a demandé sa blonde en mariage
Son année 2025 de rêve se poursuit.
Congratulations to Blue Jays star Trey Yesavage and his girlfriend Taylor Frick on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/GKA2BFGtTF
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 14, 2025
Où ira Pete Alonso?
Quelques clubs le veulent.
Best fit for Pete Alonso this offseason?@TheMayorsOffice mentions the Red Sox, Cubs, Giants and Astros.
“With that Green Monster he might hit 55 [HR] there, he might hit 60…” pic.twitter.com/hXEhxXG7AM
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 15, 2025
Kyle Tucker, pas à New York?
C'est possible.
.@JonHeyman says he doesn't see either the Yankees or Mets being in on free agent Kyle Tucker this offseason. pic.twitter.com/itj28OLBwv
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 15, 2025
Les Phillies veulent transformer leur enclos
Y arriveront-ils?
What I'm hearing about the Phillies: Schwarber's free agency, trade market, bullpen reboot https://t.co/JYSqx0uzwc
— The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) November 15, 2025
Nick Sandlin, hors de l'alignement de 40 joueurs
Les Blue Jays font de la place.
The Blue Jays outrighted Nick Sandlin off their 40-man roster yesterday in what amounts to an early non-tender.
The move opens up a 40-man spot (Jays now at 37) & clears a projected $2 million (via @mlbtraderumors) from the Jays' arb class. Sandlin likely to become a free agent.
— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 15, 2025
Kiké Hernandez opéré au coude
Il va rater la Classique mondiale.
Kiké Hernández just posted that he had left elbow surgery, which had been a possibility from when be injured it in May. Said in this post he wound up breaking bone in the elbow area.
The free agent will miss the WBC: https://t.co/Jspwnz7S21
— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 15, 2025