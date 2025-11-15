MLB en bref : Trey Yesavage a demandé sa blonde en mariage | Kiké Hernandez opéré au coude

Trey Yesavage a demandé sa blonde en mariage

Son année 2025 de rêve se poursuit.

Congratulations to Blue Jays star Trey Yesavage and his girlfriend Taylor Frick on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/GKA2BFGtTF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 14, 2025

Où ira Pete Alonso?

Quelques clubs le veulent.

Best fit for Pete Alonso this offseason?@TheMayorsOffice mentions the Red Sox, Cubs, Giants and Astros. “With that Green Monster he might hit 55 [HR] there, he might hit 60…” pic.twitter.com/hXEhxXG7AM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 15, 2025

Kyle Tucker, pas à New York?

C'est possible.

.@JonHeyman says he doesn't see either the Yankees or Mets being in on free agent Kyle Tucker this offseason. pic.twitter.com/itj28OLBwv — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 15, 2025

Les Phillies veulent transformer leur enclos

Y arriveront-ils?

What I'm hearing about the Phillies: Schwarber's free agency, trade market, bullpen reboot https://t.co/JYSqx0uzwc — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) November 15, 2025

Nick Sandlin, hors de l'alignement de 40 joueurs

Les Blue Jays font de la place.

The Blue Jays outrighted Nick Sandlin off their 40-man roster yesterday in what amounts to an early non-tender. The move opens up a 40-man spot (Jays now at 37) & clears a projected $2 million (via @mlbtraderumors) from the Jays' arb class. Sandlin likely to become a free agent. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 15, 2025

Kiké Hernandez opéré au coude

Il va rater la Classique mondiale.