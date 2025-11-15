Jayden Strube and Arber Xhekaj throw in the gloves early on

The Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins crossed swords on Saturday evening in an important duel for the Atlantic summit.

Let's just say that both teams wasted no time in lighting up the crowd.

Jayden Struble and giant Nikita Zadorov threw down the gloves on the first face-off of the game.

Struble and Zadorov go at it at puck drop. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZgQlyMsQKY – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 16, 2025

Zadorov is quite intimidating at 6 feet, 7 inches and 255 pounds. Struble did well, though. Struble already has four fights under his belt this season (including preseason matches). It's fair to say that Struble doesn't choose the easiest clients.

The two teams didn't want to stop there. After back-to-back big checks from both sides, Arber Xhekaj and Tanner Jeannot also threw down the gloves minutes after Struble's fight.

For a rare occasion, Arber Xhekaj lost the fight when he went down after a Jeannot blow.

It's BURNED, part 2…

Jeannot vs Xhekaj pic.twitter.com/SldDh2aNGH – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 16, 2025

Definitely a physically demanding match. Both teams traded hard-hitting body checks, and it quickly set the tone for the match.

Even a few minutes after Xhekaj's fight, there was a big scrum following a stoppage in play and a lot of rififis took place. No other fights broke out during this melee, but some big words were traded.

More details to come…