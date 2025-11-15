Habs trios: Tony Marinaro calls McDonald’s for help

This morning saw some changes in the Canadiens' line-up. Alex Newhook's injury forced the hand of Martin St-Louis, who will try out new combinations.

The first line remains unchanged, without too many surprises. But for the other three, it's a different story.

Even so, it's clear that the club is currently struggling to find the right combinations beyond the first line. And to help the club, Tony Marinaro had an idea.

During his Sick Podcast (in French), Marinaro wanted to call in some trio experts to help the club.

And that's why, in the middle of the show, he called… McDonald's.

Marinaro asked the person on the other end of the line (Frank) if he had multiple threesomes, to which he was told yes. And when asked what the purpose of the call was, Marinaro simply replied that he wants to try to help the Habs form good trios.

It made for some great podcast radio .

We know Marinaro is a regular at these moments, and the flash is good under the current circumstances. Especially since, at the very end, Frank admits he doesn't know Marinaro… which doesn't exactly make the host happy.

Once again, good entertainment.

We'll see if the trios in tonight's game can help the Habs get back to winning ways… otherwise, the club might really have to try talking to McDonald's to try and find some good trios.

But then again, McDonald's and the Habs haven't been a very successful partnership so far this season… #SamuelMontembeault

