David Kämpf signs one-year contract with Vancouver
Félix Forget
In recent days, David Kämpf's name has been the talk of Montreal. The club was looking for a left-handed center, and with Alex Newhook injured, they were also looking for a player capable of helping out on the power play.

And Kämpf ticked both these boxes.

With his contract terminated in Toronto, Kämpf was now free as a bird and expected to sign a contract by tomorrow.

In the end, however, he made his decision this evening: he will continue his career with Vancouver.

He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

More details to come…

