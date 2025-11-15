Blue Jays must extend Daulton Varsho’s contract

Since the current administration took over in Toronto, contract extensions to buy years of autonomy have not been the norm. Not even close.

Randal Grichuk, Jose Berrios, Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the only ones who fit this mold. Two were actually signed in the last year.

But the way the club is built, the directors need to think about adding another name to this group: Daulton Varsho, who is currently a year away from complete autonomy.

Signing him to a contract extension now must be on the club's shopping list.

Keep in mind that, even if Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro have issues to deal with right now, securing the center fielder's future must be a major project this winter. If Varsho wants to stay at a good price, it has to happen.

Just for his elite defense, he deserves his place in the sun. But more and more, we're seeing that the outfielder is also in a position to show what he can do offensively.

It's clear that the Blue Jays, who gave away Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno to get Varsho, won't want to let him go a year from now, just for the sake of it. That's all the more reason for management to want to keep him.

Atkins was right, two years ago, when he said it was too early to evaluate the transaction with the DBacks. Let's not forget that after the Arizona club's World Series appearance, there was a lot of weeping in Toronto.

The Blue Jays gambled on Daulton Varsho and, indirectly, on Alejandro Kirk by making a move three years ago. Captain Kirk got his contract extension, and now it's the center fielder's turn.

A number of players are eligible for free agency in a year's time, and starting to sign them is clearly a big deal on management's desk.

