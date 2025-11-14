Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named MLB’s Most Entertaining Player

Whether it was his Superman-like dive at the plate in the playoffs, his bat flip in game two of the Division Series against the New York Yankees or his ” Daaaaa Yankees lose ” at the end of the latter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entertained the baseball world during the 2025 campaign.

And the Toronto Blue Jays star was rewarded for it, winning the inaugural “Entertainer of the Year” award. MLB said Vladdy earned the award for shining “both on and off the field this season” while delivering big moments, big energy and big style.

Guerrero was not present at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas, but his godfather and former Major League Baseball pitcher Pedro Martinez accepted the award on his behalf.

Pedro Martínez did the thing pic.twitter.com/PgtQSqwH4z – MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025

Other awards were handed out during the evening, as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were each named their respective league's Most Outstanding Players, in addition to winning the Hank Aaron Trophy as Best Offensive Players for a second consecutive season.

This achievement places the two superstars alongside Barry Bonds and four-time winner Alex Rodriguez as the only players to have won at least three Hank Aaron Awards.

Ohtani also added the title of Designated Hitter of the Year for a fifth consecutive campaign, equalling Hall of Famer David Ortiz's record from 2003 to 2007.

On the mound now, Aroldis Chapman was named American League Reliever of the Year, while Edwin Diaz did the same in the Nationals.

Jacob deGrom and Ronald Acuna Jr. went on to earn the comeback of the year award, while Matt Arnold took home MLB's top executive honors for the second year in a row, after building a Milwaukee Brewers team that won a league-high 97 games in 2025 and reached the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2018.

PMLB

Top players of the year by position.

Give it up for your 2025 All-MLB First Team! pic.twitter.com/6yQK3kQkH4 – MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025

Here is the 2025 All-MLB Second Team! pic.twitter.com/q56ZMRVEna – MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2025

World Classic: names added for the Americans.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Corbin Carroll were just announced as the two newest members of Team USA for next spring's WBC. They join captain Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Paul Skenes on manager Mark DeRosa's squad. – Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 14, 2025

Aaron Judge wants to win a championship.

“I think I'd trade every award I've gotten and every All-Star appearance for an opportunity to win a championship,” Aaron Judge said. – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 14, 2025

Cal Raleigh wants to become a better leader.

Aaron Judge said that Cal Raleigh pointedly approached him at this year's All-Star Game seeking to pick his brain on one very specific topic: Leadership. “How I can be a better leader, to help lead my team?” Judge said Raleigh asked. “And for me, that really stood out.” – Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) November 14, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.