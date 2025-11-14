Baseball

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named MLB’s Most Entertaining Player
Sébastien Berrouard
Whether it was his Superman-like dive at the plate in the playoffs, his bat flip in game two of the Division Series against the New York Yankees or his ” Daaaaa Yankees lose ” at the end of the latter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entertained the baseball world during the 2025 campaign.

And the Toronto Blue Jays star was rewarded for it, winning the inaugural “Entertainer of the Year” award. MLB said Vladdy earned the award for shining “both on and off the field this season” while delivering big moments, big energy and big style.

Guerrero was not present at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas, but his godfather and former Major League Baseball pitcher Pedro Martinez accepted the award on his behalf.

Other awards were handed out during the evening, as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were each named their respective league's Most Outstanding Players, in addition to winning the Hank Aaron Trophy as Best Offensive Players for a second consecutive season.

This achievement places the two superstars alongside Barry Bonds and four-time winner Alex Rodriguez as the only players to have won at least three Hank Aaron Awards.

Ohtani also added the title of Designated Hitter of the Year for a fifth consecutive campaign, equalling Hall of Famer David Ortiz's record from 2003 to 2007.

On the mound now, Aroldis Chapman was named American League Reliever of the Year, while Edwin Diaz did the same in the Nationals.

Jacob deGrom and Ronald Acuna Jr. went on to earn the comeback of the year award, while Matt Arnold took home MLB's top executive honors for the second year in a row, after building a Milwaukee Brewers team that won a league-high 97 games in 2025 and reached the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2018.

