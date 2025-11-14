Hockey

Two points for Michael Hage in crushing win over Penn State
Michaël Petit
On this Friday evening, Michael Hage and the University of Michigan Wolverines were in action.

For the occasion, they faced Gavin McKenna and Penn State University. Two big teams crossed swords (Michigan was 2nd in the division standings before the game and Penn State was 3rd) and an exciting match-up was in store.

To be exciting, it was, but only on one side.

Penn State fans (and team) clearly didn't like the game.

The Wolverines gave the Nittany Lions a thrashing. Final score: 7-1.

The clip above shows Michael Hage's second point of the game on Adam Valentini's goal.

What many were watching closely in this game was obviously Hage, but also Gavin McKenna on the Penn State side. Without having broken everything, Hage was still his team's leading scorer (tied with five other players), collecting two points (two assists).

As for Gavin McKenna, he posted a minus-4 differential, and was also wiped off the score sheet…

Here's the Habs prospect's first point of the game on a goal by Will Horcoff (Shawn Horcoff's son).

Hage came very close to collecting three points. The right-hander (who was back at center after a tryout on the wing) missed a golden opportunity and was clearly angry at himself for missing it.

Judging by the final score, he couldn't have blamed himself for much longer.

Hage finished the game with a plus-1 differential, which may seem surprising in a convincing win like this. However, his second assist of the game came on the powerplay.

Following this game, the Habs prospect now has 19 points in 13 games, tied for second in the entire NCAA (excluding the evening's other results).

In short, everything's going swimmingly for Hage, and that's very encouraging for the Habs, as there's a lot of hope that he'll (eventually) be the famous center of the second line.

He and Ivan Demidov would certainly do a lot of damage together.


