Two points for Michael Hage in crushing win over Penn State

On this Friday evening, Michael Hage and the University of Michigan Wolverines were in action.

For the occasion, they faced Gavin McKenna and Penn State University. Two big teams crossed swords (Michigan was 2nd in the division standings before the game and Penn State was 3rd) and an exciting match-up was in store.

To be exciting, it was, but only on one side.

Penn State fans (and team) clearly didn't like the game.

The Wolverines gave the Nittany Lions a thrashing. Final score: 7-1.

The Wolverines added three goals in the 3rd period at Penn State from Adam Valentini, TJ Hughes, and Cole McKinney for a 7⃣-1⃣ final pic.twitter.com/4OKKM1eBoB – Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 15, 2025

The clip above shows Michael Hage's second point of the game on Adam Valentini's goal.

What many were watching closely in this game was obviously Hage, but also Gavin McKenna on the Penn State side. Without having broken everything, Hage was still his team's leading scorer (tied with five other players), collecting two points (two assists).

As for Gavin McKenna, he posted a minus-4 differential, and was also wiped off the score sheet…

Here's the Habs prospect's first point of the game on a goal by Will Horcoff (Shawn Horcoff's son).

Hage came very close to collecting three points. The right-hander (who was back at center after a tryout on the wing) missed a golden opportunity and was clearly angry at himself for missing it.

Probably one Michael Hage (MTL) wants back. I think that puck surprised Kevin Reidler (OTT). @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/YexYuIrmSo – Ryan Sikes (@rms_hockey) November 15, 2025

Judging by the final score, he couldn't have blamed himself for much longer.

Hage finished the game with a plus-1 differential, which may seem surprising in a convincing win like this. However, his second assist of the game came on the powerplay.

Following this game, the Habs prospect now has 19 points in 13 games, tied for second in the entire NCAA (excluding the evening's other results).

In short, everything's going swimmingly for Hage, and that's very encouraging for the Habs, as there's a lot of hope that he'll (eventually) be the famous center of the second line.

He and Ivan Demidov would certainly do a lot of damage together.

Overtime

– After Chris Johnston, Arpon Basu confirms that the Habs have shown interest in David Kampf.

The Canadiens have shown interest in David Kampf! With @ArponBasu pic.twitter.com/loXkm91Mb8 – Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) November 15, 2025

– A beautiful plateau for the defenseman.

That's 500 points for Cam Fowler! The @StLouisBlues defenseman factored on Justin Faulk's goal to boost his career totals to 105-395-500 (1,060 GP). #NHLStats Tune in : https://t.co/dT3 4F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/C3Gyyy9muC – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 15, 2025

– Juuse Saros would fill a big hole in Edmonton's net.

Elliotte Friedman: I know there's been rumours about Juuse Saros and Edmonton, I'm not sure I'm buying that, I really don't know how the Oilers make that work – DMase Vingan & Daunic (11/13) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 15, 2025

– He loves Michigan goals.

Svech tried for the Michigan pic.twitter.com/1AzkxPeexI – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 15, 2025

– It's pretty disappointing that there were no penalties on the sequence…